Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel eyes sewing workshop in Philippines

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel, who was crowned Miss Universe 2022 bared her plan to visit the Philippines and hold a sewing workshop for women.

“I want to reach out to them [Filipinos]. Well, my world just got turned upside down. But I absolutely would love to visit the Philippines,” the Filipino-American said in a press conference on Saturday, January 14 evening. (January 15, Sunday, Manila time).

The fashion designer also said that she had a conversation with a fellow designer friend about her plan to set up a workshop in the country.

“I was speaking with a friend a couple of months ago that’s in the Philippines. He’s a designer. And I told him, I would love to set up some sewing workshops and teach little girls how to sew because it was all about planting the seeds and giving them a creative opportunity,” R’Bonney said.

“So I really look forward to that and I hope I have the opportunity to do that in the Philippines hopefully within the next few months,” she added.

R’Bonney is the lead sewing instructor at Magpies & Peacocks, a Houston-based non-profit design house, where she teaches women who have survived human trafficking and domestic violence.

The 28-year-old Filipino-American beauty has been doing this to empower women. This advocacy was highlighted during the Question and Answer portion of the pageant.

R’Bonney is the first Filipino-American to clinch the Miss USA and Miss Universe crowns.

