Here’s how to participate in Quezon City’s 2023 ‘commitment ceremony’ in February

A commitment ceremony for LGBTQIA+ couples will once again be held in Quezon City in February.

Quezon City government is inviting couples who are members of the community to take part in this event in line with the love month.

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte posted the official invitation for this ceremony on Twitter on January 24.

“Love has no limits. Love is universal. Love wins, always,” Belmonte said.

“Sa ikalawang pagkakataon, mag-o-organisa ang lokal na pamahalaan ng QC, sa pangunguna ni Mayor Joy, ng isang commitment ceremony para sa ating mga kapatid na kabilang sa LGBTQIA+ sa darating sa February 2023,” she added.

According to Belmonte, LGBTQIA+ couples who wish to participate have to submit the requirements stated in the invitation, including the registration form.

“Kung nais ninyo at ng inyong kabiyak na maging parte nito, narito ang mga sumusunod na requirements. Para sa registration form, maaaring magtungo sa action office/mini city hall,” she said.

The city chief executive also provided a link to the list of action offices in each Quezon City district.

Here’s the Facebook post where Belmonte posted this list.

Meanwhile, the following are the requirements for submission:

Barangay certificate or residence Accomplished registration form Picture of applicants Quezon City ID

This initiative reached the online forum r/Philippines.

Some Redditors asked if the commitment ceremony is legally binding.

One Redditor explained that it has no legal basis. Rather, LGBTQIA couples support this move for the sentimental value of the occasion.

“A commitment ceremony is not legally binding/has no legal backing. It’s simply a way for people to publicly declare their personal commitment to each other. This tends to have sentimental value in situations where people cannot legally get married, such as among the LGBTQIA+ community in the Philippines,” the Reddit user said.

In February of last year, 222 LGBTQIA+ couples walked down the aisle and exchanged their vows in a big commitment ceremony held ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Several LGBTQIA rights advocates were also present and witnesses of the exchange of vows.

As of writing, no other details were provided for the 2023 commitment ceremony.

Quezon City is the first locality that enacted a Gender Fair Ordinance within its jurisdiction. This policy prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation gender identity and expression (SOGIE).

