‘Pride, puso, palaban’: Pido Jarencio’s return as head coach excites UST community

“Pride, puso, palaban” leadership is returning to the lair of the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers.

Northport General manager, also the former coach of the team, Alfredo “Pido” Jarencio is set to come back as the head coach of UST men’s basketball team.

From 2006 to 2013, Jarencio served as the head coach of the Growling Tigers where he brought the team to one championship and six UAAP Final Four appearances.

He will be assisted by three-time NCAA champion coach Bonnie Tan as team consultant and Waiyip Chong and Eric Ang as team managers.

Jarencio used to handle NorthPort Batang Pier as head coach. Currently, he is serving as the team’s manager after Tan takes over his role.

Northport General Manager and former Glowing Goldie Pido Jarencio is introduced as the new UST Growling Tigers head coach on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Quadricentennial Pavillion. FULL ALBUM: https://t.co/E3e2uickWG (Photos by Josh Nikkolai S. Bravo/ The Varsitarian) pic.twitter.com/v5gIl4MsSR — The Varsitarian (@varsitarianust) February 3, 2023

The news about the appointment of Jarencio as head coach of the collegiate basketball team has brought excitement among the members of the UST community.

“EXCITING!!! Mukhang mapapabili na talaga ako ng bagong yellow shirtS. Yes, PLURAL! Mga 78, ganon! Hahahahaha! #goUSTe,” an online user wrote.

“A lot of worried faces sa boys. Hope this challenges and inspires them to work hard and fight for their dreams,” a Twitter user said.

“YESSSSSS!!!! PUSO, PRIDE, PALABAN, PIDO!!!!!!!” a social media user commented.

“Welcome back, Coach Pido! Hoping the Pido 2.0 era can bring UST back to Final Four contention #GoUSTe,” UST alumnus TJ Roxas said.

Last January 26, Bal “The Flash” David resigned as UST head coach. Under his lead last UAAP Season 80, the UST men’s basketball team hit the rock bottom after it posted a single win and 13 losses.