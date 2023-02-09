PSA: Guidelines when bringing pets to Pasig River ferry travel

Pet owners can now bring their pets with them as they travel along the Pasig River.

Last February 6, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that the Pasig River Ferry Service is going pet-friendly. This new policy applies to all its stations.

“Sa Pasig River Ferry, puwede nang sumakay ang iyong furbaby!” the announcement reads.

MMDA also listed the following reminders for passengers with pets:

Kailangan lang na nasa carrier o kulungan ang iyong pets.

Puwede ang kahit anong pets basta sure na hindi makakasama o magiging banta sa iba pang pasahero ng ferry.

Passengers can avail of the ferry services for free in any of its 13 stations across Metro Manila.

RELATED: PSA: Pasig River Ferry Service continues operations for free amid holiday traffic

This announcement came after other public utility vehicles (PUVs) also accepted pets on their trips.

Last February 1, the management of the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA)-2, which is the most spacious of all the transit lines, started implementing its pet policy in all its stations.

READ: ‘Abangan’: LRT-2’s teaser post on pet passengers draws mixed reactions

Certain conditions and rules, however, should be followed before letting the pets inside the trains.

Here are the guidelines when bringing pets to LRT-2:

Passengers are only allowed to bring one dog or cat. The pet also has to be small in size.

Pets have to be inside an enclosed carrier or cage not exceeding 2×2 in size. Strollers are not allowed.

The passenger and the pet should be seated at the end area of the coach or train.

Feeding the pet is strictly prohibited.

The LRTA has the sole discretion to refuse transport to pets that they assess to be “unruly, aggressive, distressed, in pain and poses a threat to the health or safety of other passengers.”

Since last year, the Metro Rail Transit (MRT)-3 and some public buses have been accepting passengers and their pets provided that certain safety precautions are met.

Some common rules are pets should be inside carriers and that they should be wearing diapers.

READ: Pets are allowed in PUVs, local bus company reminds furparents | Pets now allowed at MRT | Philstar.com