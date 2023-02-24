‘Tipid sa handaan’: Siblings born in different years share same birthday

One big birthday bash.

This was what social media users thought after teacher Pamn Faye Hazel Cabañero said that her three children all share the same birthday.

Pamn on February 17 posted copies of the birth certificates of her children with Herbert Cabañero bearing the same birth month and birth day — January 27.

Their eldest, Maclean Herz, was born on Jan. 27, 2017.

The middle child, Lady Lemon Faith, on the other hand, was born on Jan. 27, 2020.

Lastly, their youngest child, McHerly Gold, was born on Jan. 27, 2023.

All of them were also born three years apart from each other.

“Hindi ko inasahan pero ipinagkaloob!” Pamn said on Facebook.

“Every 3 years dumadating sila at saktong January 27 pa ipinapanganak! ‘Yung matres ko ayun lang yata ang kilalang date eh… Saganang salamat po mahal na Panginoon sa kakaibang pagkakataon na ito!” she added.

According to Pamn, all of them were delivered normally.

Pamn’s post has reached 9,300 likes and reactions and over 3,700 shares on the social networking platform so far.

Herbert likewise confirmed this in a report.

“Napakabihirang mangyari na sa bawat 3 taon, nanganganak ang asawa ko [sa] magkakaparehong date at take note, normal delivery po iyan lahat kaya walang daya… hehehe,” he said.

Herbert was referencing another delivery, which was through a Cesarean section. It is when mothers may have the date of their deliveries planned or scheduled with the advice of their physicians.

Meanwhile, this rare circumstance amused Filipinos who quipped that the family could save money with a single birthday celebration for all of the three children.

“Tipid sa handaan,” a Facebook user commented on Pamn’s post with a heart emoji.

“Isang gastusan na lang sa birthday,” another online user wrote with a smiling emoji.

“‘Yan na ang pinakamalaking tipid mo sa buhay,” commented a different Pinoy with a grinning emoji.

Others shared quips about the couple’s “family planning.”

“Matinding family planning ‘to. Wagas! Well calculated,” a Filipino commented.

“So bale ginawa nila babies nila tuwing May. Grabe naman family planning yern [‘yan],” another Facebook user wrote.

In a Facebook post, Pamn said she did not expect her children to share the same birthday.

The odds of the phenomenon happening, according to the Guinness World Records, is about one out of 17.7 billion.