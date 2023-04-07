Viral: College student bumps into professor in LRT-2 minutes before class

Imagine running late to your class… only to find out that your professor is as late as you.

This scenario greeted first-year civil engineering student Rex Jacobe Imperial minutes before his 12-noon class at the Technological Institute of the Philippines on March 23, Thursday.

He is from Antipolo City and he takes the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 to reach his school in Quezon City, which takes him 30 minutes.

Imperial said he alights at the Anonas Station, where TIP is just a walking distance.

According to him, he rushed inside one of the train coaches from the station platform in Antipolo since he saw that it was moving already.

Given his limited time, missing it would entail waiting for another coach to arrive, which Imperial cannot afford.

“Pagpasok ko ng LRT, pagod pa ako nun tapos paglingon ko, nakita ko ‘yung mismong prof [professor] ko sa klase ko na ma-le-late ako,” the student told The Philippine STAR.

Imperial said that Dr. Reid Allen Ugsang, his art appreciation professor, laughed off the situation and allowed him to take a photo of their scenario.

“Nagulat din [siya] at tinanong kung taga-saan ba ako. He already knows about the post and he finds it funny,” the student said, referring to his now-viral Facebook post.

Imperial shared his LRT-2 picture with his professor at 11:35 a.m. that day, a few minutes before Ugsang’s class was supposed to start.

“MALAPIT NA AKO MA-LATE SA KLASE TAPOS NAKASABAY KO PA [‘YUNG] PROF KO SA LRT AHAHAHAHAH,” the student wrote as a caption.

Imperial’s post has earned a whopping number of 75,000 pure laughing reactions, 16,000 shares, and over 1,200 comments so far.

He said he was genuinely surprised when he realized his post had received thousands of reactions.

Imperial, a working student, explained that he needed to finish a project on that fateful day, hence the need to rush for his class.

“Had some project na need ko muna tapusin before leaving,” he said to Interaksyon.

In the end, both of them arrived late to class.

Imperial said he arrived around 12:09 p.m. while Ugsang came into the classroom around 12:15 p.m. onwards since the latter needed to go to the faculty office first.