‘Orutigasu?’: Photo of vending machines, lighted buildings in Ortigas go viral

A vibrant photo featuring vending machines in Ortigas earned praises and criticisms from Facebook users after the scenery was likened to that of Japan.

Two Facebook pages shared a photo taken by online user Markz Batara, showing three vending machines and branches of Baliwag Lechon Manok and Andok’s in the background.

Some buildings with decorative lights and colored lighting were also in the view.

The photo was taken behind SM Megamall near its automated car park facing Bank Drive in Ortigas at night.

Facebook page “Daily Good Vibes” posted on April 29 with the caption: “Japan? No! It’s Ortigas オルティガス [Ortigas]”

It also included the following hashtags: “#Philippines” and “#proudpinoy”

Facebook page “Emerging Philippines” also shared the photo with its respective followers on the same day using the same caption. It has so far earned about 2,000 shares and 310 comments.

The lighting in the sites was especially emphasized in the photo which made it eye-catching.

The photo expectedly caught the attention of some online users, especially with how it was captioned.

Others praised the scenery on the social networking platform.

“Parang Tokyo,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Ortigas, Pasig City, the best ‘pag night view,” another online user commented.

“Kala ko [talaga] ibang bansa,” a different Pinoy wrote.

Japan is famous for having public vending machines and neon signs in its cities.

Vending machines are extremely popular in the East Asian country for their convenience, especially in a territory with a “workaholic culture” where employers and employees lead busy lives.

These machines serve instant drinks, snacks and other small meals that can easily replenish them, particularly when their schedules are so packed they can no longer dine in.

Meanwhile, neon signs became popular in Japanese cities throughout the 70s and 80s, rising as an innovative advertisement that eventually took over billboards and shop windows.

The aesthetic has since been associated with Japan, where media and other forms of content like video games depict it as a neon-lit futuristic city.

Scenery for passerby

While others praised the scenery of the photo shared on the Facebook pages, others were more critical of the post.

“Pagtawid mo, umaalingasaw ‘yung pozo negro sa tapat ng St. Francis HAHA. Daanan ko ‘yan pa-office, Japan pa nga,” a Facebook user commented.

“HAHHEHSHHHHEHHA T***INA ANG BAHO [DIYAN],” another online user wrote.

“Japan ang peg, pero amoy p**ragis naman [diyan]. Mapapa-yawa ka na lang,” claimed a different Pinoy.

The photographer in the comments section thanked one of the Facebook pages for featuring his shot.

He also shared another vivid photo that showed the MRT-3 tracks and the SM Mega Tower along EDSA.

“Salamat sa pag-feature, Emerging Philippines… Eto naman ‘yung sa bandang harap,” Batara wrote with a heart hands emoji.

Last year, a content creator shared pictures of the platform of LRT-2’s Antipolo Station and similarly commented that it gave out “Japan” vibes.

It earned praise and criticism as well.

