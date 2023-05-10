Philippine Airlines to buy 9 Airbus A350-1000 wide-body jets

Philippine Airlines (PAL) [PHL.UL] will order nine Airbus AIR.PA A350-1000 wide-body aircraft to expand its fleet and route network as air travel recovers from the pandemic, the flag-carrier said on Wednesday.

The new aircraft will be operated on non-stop services from Manila to North America, including to the east coast of the United States and Canada, the company said in a statement.

Reuters on Tuesday reported that Philippine Airlines was close to a deal to acquire 10 Airbus airplanes, in the latest sign of a recovery in the market for wide-body jets, citing sources.

The first of the nine A350-1000s is slated to be delivered to PAL by the fourth quarter of 2025, with deliveries continuing until 2027, the airline said.

The flag carrier currently operates various Airbus types, including the A350 on long-haul intercontinental routes and A330-300s on services to the Middle East, Australia and various points in Asia.

It also operates a fleet of A320 and A321 single aisle aircraft on its extensive domestic and regional network out of hubs in Manila and Cebu.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty