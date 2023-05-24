Another hacked gov’t page: DepEd Cotabato spams followers with breastfeeding videos

Another government Facebook page was compromised nearly a month after hackers took over a city government’s transport and traffic management page.

Social media users on Tuesday, May 23 noticed that the page of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Cotabato Division was spamming its 51,000-strong followers and 41,000-strong likers with around 20 videos of breastfeeding women.

Some women were dressed in skimpy attire.

All of the videos also had the caption:

“#FIFAWorldCup2023 (wilted flower and red heart emoji) I miss you (red heart and wilted flower emoji) #EP08 (red heart and wilted flower emoji) i love you”

“[K]eri pa ba, DepEd Cotabato Division Page? Hoy, na-hack kayo,” a Facebook user wrote with a loudly crying face emoji before.

The post has received 47,000 laughing reactions and 74,000 shares so far.

Senior market surveillance analyst John Paul Tanyag also shared the same observation on Twitter on Wednesday, May 24.

The videos uploaded on DepEd Cotabato’s Facebook page are still posted as of writing.

The hackers also shared a link to a public group named “Young and Sexy Woman [sic].”

Meanwhile, the caption of its videos was the exact caption that had appeared on the videos uploaded to Davao City’s Transport and Traffic Management Office (CCTTMO) page last month.

At that time, the hackers spammed the page’s followers with several videos of sexually explicit women.

The videos have since been deleted from Davao City’s CCTTMO page. The government office’s last post was on April 19, 2023.

That same month, the Twitter account of the Department of Health and the Facebook page of a council under the Department of Science and Technology were compromised as well.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology previously said it had recorded at least 3,000 “high-level” cyberattacks in the country from 2020 to 2022.