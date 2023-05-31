LRTA responds to viral question on Betty Go-Belmonte Station foot traffic

The operator of the transit line where the viral Betty Go-Belmonte Station is located finally responded to the query of a social media user who wondered if there are commuters who frequent the station.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) on May 26 addressed a question from a Twitter user who asked if there were passengers boarding and alighting the New Manila station of Light Rail Transit-Line 2 (LRT-2).

The tweet, which was posted on May 23, has since earned one million views and over 2,000 likes so far.

meron ba talagang bumababa o sumasakay ng betty go belmonte station — jm (@mondaycleaners) May 23, 2023

It was posted by Joshua De Vera, who said that his “bias” or preference is LRT-2’s Katipunan Station, the line’s sole underground station.

Social media users were quick to respond to him in the replies thread.

“Nearest station from our place. Okay nga dito, wala masyado tao. No lines,” a Twitter user commented with an emoji of a man with a raised hand.

“Yes naman, convenient station naman siya, lalo if you live near sa Imma Cathedral and other streets there,” another online user wrote with pleading face emojis, referring to the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral of Cubao.

“Mas madali po bumaba at dumaan dun pauwi sa bahay ng BF ko kaysa sa Cubao Station,” wrote a different Pinoy. “BF” can refer to either a boyfriend or a best friend.

This was further talked about when Philstar.com posted a social media card about it on Facebook, earning over 31,000 pure laughing reactions and 5,700 shares.

Many rallied behind the LRT-2 station in the comments section of the Facebook post.

“Mga taga-Commonwealth knows. Papuntang Philcoa Supremacy!

Betty Go-Belmonte is the right answer. Doon dapat bumaba. Maglakad ng 2 kanto,” an online user wrote.

“Of course. This is my daily route. BGB [Betty Go-Belmonte] to Legarda and VV [vice-versa],” another Facebook user said.

“Me, haha, may sakayan na kasi [diyan] ng jeep sa Seattle hanggang Fairview Dahlia,” another Pinoy commented.

The LRTA then released an infographic, saying that LRT-2’s Betty Go-Belmonte Station actually reached its “highest ridership in a day” so far for this year on March 17, Friday.

It recorded 2,280 passengers, the transit operator said.

The LRT management also listed establishments and landmarks nearest to the New Manila station.

“Alam Mo Ba? Maraming eskwelahan at religious institution ang matatagpuan sa Betty Go-Belmonte Station,” the LRTA said.

Among these are the Trinity University of Asia, the Boston Art Gallery, costume rental Camp Suki, Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral of Cubao, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Our Lady of Victories Church, and the Holy Buddhist Temple.

“Ikaw, anong favorite LRT-2 Station mo?” the transit operator said on its post.

Who is Betty Go-Belmonte?

The Purple Line’s Betty Go-Belmonte Station was named after the journalist-entrepreneur who founded the Manila-based broadsheet The Philippine STAR following the historic 1986 People Power Revolution.

Apart from journalism, Betty was also active in civic engagements as a member of humanitarian and religious organizations, which include the Quezon City Associated Ladies Foundation and the Philippine National Red Cross.

She was also a recipient of the 1993 Gintong Ina Award for her contributions to Philippine media and journalism.

Betty is survived by her husband, former house speaker Feliciano “Sonny” Belmonte Jr. and their children Isaac, Kevin, Miguel and Joy.

The three eldest are involved in news media businesses, while Joy serves as the mayor of Quezon City.