‘Truly a legend’: Tributes pour in for veteran journalist Mario Dumaual

Kapamilya reporters and talents paid homage to veteran showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual, the face of ABS-CBN‘s entertainment news, who passed away on Wednesday morning due to septic shock. He was 64 years old.

Mario’s family said the esteemed journalist has been fighting a severe fungal infection, a complication during his recovery from a heart attack last June.

The Kapamilya reporter was confined for a month at the Philippine Heart Center, they said in a statement on July 5.

“Papa was strong, he kept fighting on, overcoming the heart attack, then a cardiac arrest. He would always say he wanted to go home because he missed us, his family. But the infection overwhelmed his body’s ability to recover,” Mario’s family said.

“What comforts us is he knew that we were always with him, waiting for him, and that home was wherever he felt our love. We also made it a point to let him know how loved he was by his friends in the industry and even kind strangers who have been offering prayers and help for his recovery,” they added.

His family also described Mario as a “rock” who they depended on.

“He also nurtured us to become strong and able and to be the best version of ourselves. Beyond us, his family, we’d like to think he also left a legacy in entertainment journalism. He made us proud as Mario Dumaual, the reporter, but ultimately, more so as a devoted husband, father, ang granddad,” they said.

Mario is survived by his wife Cherie and children Luigi, Miguel, Maxine, William, and Thessa.

Some Kapamilya reporters and talents took to social media to post tributes to the veteran journalist who has become the ultimate face of their network’s entertainment news.

“Rest in power, Sir @mario_dumaual! One of the kindest people I’ve met at work. Truly a legend,” reporter Jervis Manahan tweeted.

“Rest in Peace, Sir @mario_dumaual. (praying hands emojis) Thank you for your stories and kindness,” ABS-CBN meteorologist Ariel Rojas said.

“Bilang lumaki akong masugid na nanonood ng TV Patrol, starstruck ako nung unang kong nakita si Mario Dumaual. Papasok ako sa lobby at nasa tabi [siya] ng kanyang service. Lumapit ako at nagpakilala, pero ang sabi [niya] ay, ‘Of course I know you, Ariel Rojas. Welcome to ABS-CBN,'” he said in another tweet.

“Kilig na kilig ako nun for the rest of the day. Sobrang big deal sa kin na aware [siya] sa aking existence. Hindi ko [siya] kilala on a personal level dahil hanggang batian lang kami sa Newsroom, pero sa lahat ng short interactions namin ay mabait [siya]. Rest in peace, Sir Mario,” Ariel added.

Kapamilya reporter Christina Quiambao also said that she “grew up watching Mario Dumaual’s reports.”

“I wish I approached him in the newsroom a few weeks ago when I saw him in person for the first time. (star-strucked, ig),” she added. “IG” is short for “I guess.”

“Rest in peace, sir. You will be missed dearly,” Christina added with a praying emoji.

Digital journalist Raffy Cabrisante said that he also grew up watching Mario covering for their network’s flagship newscast.

“I’ll never forget the stories he filed on the death of Rico Yan back when I was a kid. Rest in power, sir. Pakikiramay at mahigpit na yakap, @migueldumaual,” he added, tagging one of Mario’s children.

“Goodbye and thank you, sir Mario (praying hands emoji). Rest in love, Kapamilya,” reporter Jeck Batallones said with red, green, and blue heart emojis. It is the iconic colors of their network logo.

Kapamilya news producer Rachel Hermosura dedicated a Twitter thread to Mario where she shared some of her fondest memories with the veteran journo.

“Huli kitang nakita sa personal, katabi kita dito sa newsroom. Kinukulit mo ako na tapusin nang i-edit ang script mo, pero dinadaldal mo naman ako ng mga baon mong chika. Sabi ko pa sa’yo, ‘Anong gusto mo: chismis o script mo?’ Tinawanan mo lang ako nang bongga bago ako lubayan,” she wrote.

“Mami-miss kita sir @mario_dumaual. Mami-miss ko ‘yung walang humpay mong pagtawag at pangungulit. Mami-miss ko ‘yung mga debate natin whether to push through with certain parts of your story or not. Mami-miss ko ‘yung pangangarag mo sa akin at vice-versa,” she added.

Entertainment reporter MJ Felipe also had a lengthy post dedicated to his colleague in the showbiz beat.

“Wala na kong makaka-kwentuhan sa editing bay ‘pag maaga ang script natin parehas at maaga tayo mag-e-edit… Wala nang tatawa kapag tinatanong kita ng ‘Ano nang balitaaaaaaaa???’… Wala nang magsasabi sa akin ng ‘huwag kang papayag’ ‘pag magsusumbong ako ng ganito-ganyan…” he tweeted.

“Napakaraming kwento, sa totoo lang. Wala lang masyadong litrato sa araw-araw na ginawa ng Diyos, dahil lahat kami sa newsroom aligaga pagpatak ng alas tres ng hapon,” MJ added.

“Kuya Mario Dumaual, maraming salamat sa lahat… mula sa aming lahat,” he further said.

Napakaraming kwento, napakaraming alaala. Napakaraming oras na magkasama sa trabaho, napakaraming bilin at aral. Ang dami kong gustong sabihin, ang dami kong gustong ikuwento. Pero hindi ko alam kung saan sisimulan. Wala na kong makaka-kwentuhan sa editing bay pag maaga ang… pic.twitter.com/o3QPFBiUSX — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) July 5, 2023

Some Kapamilya talents also paid homage to the seasoned journalist.

“[S]ad news. I remember Sir Mario for always being so kind and gentle sa mga showbiz tanong niya. The last time we encountered was a month ago during the #Sisters launch,” actress-host Kim Chiu said.

“‘Yun pala ‘yung huli [naming] pagkikita. Rest in peace, sir Mario,” she added with emojis of praying hands and a white heart.

“Tito Mario, maraming salamat po sa lahat. Hindi ko po kayo makakalimutan,” Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto wrote with emojis of praying hands and white hearts.

“Rest in peace, Sir Mario Dumaual. You [were] always present in all my career milestones. Rest now…” singer Jed Madela tweeted with praying hands emojis.

“Rest in Peace, Sir Mario Dumawal. You were always kind to me. Pahinga na po,” musician-host Jugs Jugueta wrote with emojis of a praying hand and pensive face.

Reporter to the stars

Mario had helped pioneer how entertainment news transitioned from talk shows and tabloids to primetime television, according to an ABS-CBN report.

Before becoming a loyal Kapamilya, he was initially employed at the then-Ministry of Agriculture (now the Department of Agriculture) as a writer.

He later worked at a financing company and shipping line before finally entering the field of journalism.

Mario then worked at the Times Journal newspaper in 1982, covering the Manila International Film Festival that year.

He also wrote entertainment columns for alternative newspaper Malaya and other dailies.

By 1987, the journalist became part of the longest-running Filipino-language newscast “TV Patrol,” which had just launched that year.

The entertainment news pillar was awarded the Joe Quirino Award in the 5th EDDYS Awards last November for his esteemed contributions to the showbiz industry.

Mario was likewise honored with a five-point brass star on the Eastwood City Walk of Fame for his contributions to news and public affairs earlier this year.