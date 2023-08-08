‘Ant car ba kayo?’: DJ Chacha calls out four-wheel drivers using bike lanes amid traffic

DJ Chacha voiced her ire against four-wheel drivers who are using bike lanes during heavy traffic.

In a social media post on August 5, the radio host pointed out that the outermost lane can only fit motorcycles and bicycles, and not four-wheel vehicles.

“Gets ko yung mga motor na dumadaan sa bike lane kapag traffic kase bigayan yan, share the road ika’ nga pero naman yung mga apat ang gulong tapos ipipilit yung oto nila sa bike lane tapos maiipit kase hindi naman kasya, BAKEEEET?” DJ Chacha said.

“Nagiging ant car ba kayo feeling niyo pagdaan niyo bike lane magkakasya kayo?” she added.

Her post has since garnered 2,700 reactions, 230 comments and 83 shares on the platform so far.

DJ Chacha’s online complaint was echoed by several commuters who aired similar sentiments in the comments section of her post.

“Kami na nasa tamang lane (motor lane) bubusinahan ng four wheels hahaha,” a Facebook user said.

“Relate ako jan kaninang umaga during my ride. Gusto na din dumaan ng mga naka-four wheels sa bike lane kahit di kasya,” another cyclist recalled.

DJ Chacha also commented that she will take pictures the next time she spotted vehicles who would try to drive by dedicated bike lanes to escape traffic.

“Next time kukuhanan ko lahat ng oto nagsusumiksik sa bike lane, send ko na rekta kay MMDA CHAIR yung mga plaka niyo mga bhie para magtanda kayoooo,” she said.

Transport agencies expanded the network of bicycle lanes along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of cyclists against motorists and other road hazards.

Under the Joint Administrative Order 2020-001, bike lanes are defined as “roads, streets, or pathways where motorized transport is not allowed to ensure the safety of bicycle users or those using light mobility transport vehicles such as scooters.”

It was also stated here that “motorized transport shall not be allowed to ride or park in bicycle lanes to ensure the safety of bicycle lane users.”

RELATED: ‘Bicycle lanes are not motorcycle lanes,’ QC transport office reminds motorists | DOH’s order on active transport cited after release of BGC road safety video

Meanwhile, DJ Chacha, who is also a former housemate at the Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) show, has always been outspoken about her views through her social media channels and in episodes of the radio program “Ted Failon at DJ Chacha sa Radyo 5.”

RELATED: Shade? DJ Chacha, Lourd de Veyra’s comments on radio program gains buzz |Calls for Senator Bato Dela Rosa’s resignation trended online after tirades vs DJ Cha Cha