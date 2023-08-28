Fast food chain installs solar-powered rooftops on 25 Philippine stores

Popular restaurant chain McDonald’s announced that some of its stores in the Philippines are now powered by solar energy.

In a statement released by the fast food giant, McDonald’s Philippines said that it has installed solar-powered rooftops in 25 of its stores in the country.

It added that the solar-powered stores are expected to save around 546,000 kilowatts of electricity per year. This will reduce the stores’ electricity consumption by 36% compared to branches that do not use solar panels.

Among the McDonald’s stores with solar panels are their branches in Nuvali in Sta. Rosa, Arayat, Pampanga and Mambungan in Antipolo. The shift to solar energy is part of the company’s Green and Good platform, which aims to lessen the company’s negative environmental impact.

“Our goal is for our stores to become sustainable developments that feature sustainable restaurant solutions that enable waste reduction, energy conservation, upcycling, and inclusive dining solutions,” McDonald’s Philippines president and CEO Kenneth Yang said.

The fast food brand said that it is planning to bring the total of Green and Good stores in the country to 130.

McDonald’s Philippines opened its first Green and Good stores in Manila and Mandaluyong in 2020. Its six flagship Green and Good flagship branches are equipped with solar power, rainwater harvesting tanks, LED lights and a more efficient air conditioning system.

Other efforts to become sustainable

Besides building Green and Good stores, McDonald’s Philippines has also been minimizing its waste by replacing its plastic packing packaging with 60% paper- or fiber-based packaging.

The fast food chain has also equipped some of its stores with Bike and Dine areas where cyclists may eat while sitting on their bikes. A select few include an e-charging station for two-wheel electric vehicles.

