Daniel Radcliffe in the house? Foreign guest in El Nido mistaken as Harry Potter actor

Harry Potter in the house?

A resort in El Nido reshared a post of a Filipino who thought that British actor Daniel Radcliffe had paid them a visit.

Las Cabanas Beach Resort on Tuesday, October 3 reshared a post from Hazel Florendo, who claimed that she saw “Harry Potter” at the beach destination.

“Super Thank you for the Visit. [He’s a] wonderful and very kind person,” the Facebook page of the resort said in its caption with heart and smiling face emojis.

Hazel had shared pictures of her and a resort staff with the foreign guest and claimed they saw Daniel, who is most famous for his titular role in the Harry Potter movies.

“It’s one of my favorite International [Actors]. Na-massage ko pa [siya]. Ay, ka-swerte… This is my Lucky day. [One] Dream Come true… haaay #humabol pa mga staff,” she wrote on Facebook.

Her post has reached viral status, amassing a whopping number of 25,000 laughing reactions, 2,900 comments and 8,100 shares so far.

Her fellow Facebook users, however, were quick to comment that who she saw was not the British actor, but someone else.

“Wait lang po, ate.. that’s not Daniel Radcliffe po… simple tourist lang po ata ‘yan…” a Pinoy wrote in the comments section.

“Hello, Ma’am Hazel, I’m Sorry to burst your bubble pero hindi po ‘yan si Harry Potter, si Daniel Radcliffe po ‘yung tunay na Harry Potter. Baka ibig po niyong sabihin ay kamukha lang ni Harry,” another Facebook user said.

“Fan ako ng Harry Potter pero promise, [hindi] siya ganyan katangkad in person,” commented a different Pinoy.

In an interview with Balita, Hazel admitted that she initially thought she saw the famous Harry Potter actor.

She requested to have pictures with him, only to find out through the comments that the man she saw was not Daniel.

“‘Di ko na po nakita ‘yung lalaki. Talagang na-magic na po ang mga mata ko or malabo lang talaga ang mata ko,” Hazel said.

She also shared that they learned his real name — Josh.

The report said the foreign tourist was also not offended by Hazel’s actions, especially when his pictures went viral.

According to GMA News’ “Pusuan Na ‘Yan,” Hazel did not intend to fool people with her post. They said that she just had her “fan mode” activated.

Daniel portrayed the role of Harry in the whole Harry Potter film series for a decade.

The films were based on the bestselling fantasy book series by J.K Rowling, which tells the story of Harry and his friends at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Its film adaptations made Daniel one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.