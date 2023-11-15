First look: Pictures and clips of stage for Miss Universe 2023’s grand coronation

The stage is literally set for the most beautiful day in the universe.

Pictures and videos of the stage for the grand coronation of Miss Universe 2023 appeared on social media days before the highly anticipated date.

The 72nd edition of the prestigious beauty pageant will be held at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador on November 18 (November 19, Philippine time).

More than 80 delegates are competing in the Miss Universe pageant, which will crown titleholder R’Bonney Gabriel‘s successor.

Days before the coronation, leading beauty pageant website Missosology gave a glimpse of the stage, as well as some of the contestant’s reactions.

“Miss Universe 2023 Stage-Reveal Reactions,” it said on Facebook on Wednesday, November 15.

France-based pageant blog PageantsNews also shared a video of the stage’s design and credited Miss Universe Russia 2023 Margarita Golubeva.

“The stage! What do you think about it? #MissUniverse,” the blog said on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

The stage! What do you think about it ? #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/C6csPgG3D8 — PageantsNews (@PageantsNEWS) November 15, 2023

Filipino pageant fans took to the quotes to share their reactions to the stage that will serve as the platform for the pageant’s major activities, which will culminate in the grand coronation.

“Maganda ang stage pero mas bongga [siya] kung mahaba pa ang X runway. Still, maganda! #MissUniverse #MichelleDee,” an online user commented.

“Wow! Very 2018 na may halong 2015 dahil sa stairs. Sana maganda rin camera angle,” another Pinoy wrote, recalling other past stage layouts of the 67th and 64th editions of Miss Universe.

“HOY, ANG GANDA. ANG HABA NG RAMPAHAN,” commented a different user.

“It is giving Reputation Stadium Tour vibe! Charr,” another Pinoy quipped, referencing Taylor Swift’s fifth concert tour.

The stage is where the main activities of the beauty pageant will take place, which will have nine events, including the announcements.

For the 72nd edition, Miss Universe will implement the following format:

Top 20 announcement

Swimwear competition

Top 10 announcement

Evening gown

Top 5 announcement

Interview questions

Top 3 finalists

Final questions

Crowning moment

Each of the three finalists will then answer a common question and will be given a specific time to deliver her response. Following the Final Look, a new winner will be crowned.

Michelle Dee of Makati is representing the Philippines in the pageant’s 72nd edition.

Pinoys can watch her performance on ABS-CBN’s various platforms.

