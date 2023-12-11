‘Poor’ reading comprehesion? Pinoys’ thoughts on viral ‘hoping to win’ comments on Honda post

A social media post of a Japanese car brand went viral after some Filipinos poked fun at the comments of its previous post which allegedly had commenters thinking the automobile firm was doing a raffle.

Honda Cars Philippines on December 4 announced its Holiday promo which allows people to choose their own deal.

It also shared a website link in its post that shares more details about the limited promo that is running until December 31.

The post has reached 2,600 likes and love reactions, as well as 126 comments so far.

Most of it alluded to the past comments of an alleged post on the same page which lets interested buyers reserve a Honda CR-V unit by filling out an online form.

Some Filipinos, however, filled out the form with the hopes of “winning,” thinking it was a raffle.

“Done signing… Hoping to win, God bless and good luck to us all,” a Facebook user allegedly wrote.

“Done signing and hoping po to win Honda Cars. God bless and Merry Christmas to all of us,” another user supposedly commented.

“Done signing in… Hoping and Manifesting. God bless, everyone,” wrote a different user with various heart emojis.

Screenshots of the post and the comments section went viral on social media as Filipinos lamented the “poor reading comprehension” of those who commented such.

Some Filipinos imitated such comments on Honda Cars Philippines’ December 6 post, which announced its Holiday promo.

“Done signing up po, good luck to all of you!” a Facebook user quipped.

“Done signing up! hope I win some comprehension skills so I can give to those in need #manifesting,” another user joked.

“Done signing, hoping to win all 4 [four] cars. Manifesting,” another Pinoy joked.

It was recently reported that the country landed in the “bottom 10” out of the 81 countries in terms of students’ skills in reading comprehension, mathematics and science.

The results of the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) test revealed that the Philippines ranked low at 76th out of 81 countries in terms of their reading comprehension skills.

The PISA, developed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, measures 15-year-olds’ ability to use their reading, mathematics and science knowledge and skills to meet real-life challenges.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has previously announced initiatives to address the country’s poor performance like the “Catch-up Fridays” in public schools.

The program lets students spend Fridays mastering reading comprehension and critical thinking starting next year.

Reading comprehension is the ability to read text, process it and understand its meaning.