69-year-old Miss Universe Philippines-QC aspirant thankful for support in pageant bid

A senior citizen fashion designer expressed her gratitude after receiving support from Filipinos as she aspires to represent Quezon City in the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines edition.

The Miss Universe Philippines Quezon City has started introducing its candidates who aspire to represent the “City of Stars” in Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

Among these is Jocelyn Cubales, a 69-year-old award-winning fashion designer who believes that the younger generation can “learn a lot” from her experience, most especially grit.”

She is also known as Joyce Peñas Pilarsky.

“See her give light to the universe!” the MUPH Quezon City page said on January 9.

The post featuring her picture has earned 2,600 likes and reactions so far.

The senior citizen expressed her gratitude to supporters of her Miss Universe Philippines bid by sharing their posts on her Facebook account.

“Thank you, Edz Galindez, you have been very helpful and supportive to us since then, thank you so much for all the love and support,” Jocelyn said in a reshare on January 10.

“Thank you much for your overwhelming support and help. Hugs and kisses,” the senior citizen said in another reshare.

Last year, the Miss Universe Organization removed the age limit for aspiring beauty queens, allowing aspirants ages 28 years old and above to join the pageant.

The MUPH had welcomed the move and said it was a “move toward greater inclusivity and representation.”

Meanwhile, a feature about Jocelyn notes that as a designer, she is known for her avant-garde and sophisticated gowns.

Last December, she showcased her creations at the Thailand Fashion Week which reportedly “got stunning feedback and comments from bloggers, influencers, and personalities in the fashion industry.”

Another feature about her notes that Jocelyn mostly creates wedding and evening gowns, with emphasis on custom designs.

Apart from designing clothes, the senior citizen is also a singer and a doctor of naturopathy and alternative medicine.

Jocelyn was also the winner of the following pageant titles:

Mrs. Philippines Germany 2000

Mrs. Philippines for Mrs. Asia International 2014

Mrs. Asia International 2014

Mrs.Asia International Global 2014

Mrs. Ecotourism 2014

She likewise bagged the Mother of the Universe award at the Mrs. Universe 2017.

Reports said Jocelyn used to be a commercial model and a flight attendant before.