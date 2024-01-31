The ‘Kwasong’: Cavite-based coffee shop’s pastry offering goes viral

A coffee shop’s post featuring the name of one of its pastries went viral on social media.

Cavite-based cafe Coffeebru on Saturday poked fun at the name of one of its offerings by sharing its picture with the caption:

“KWASONG. ‘Yung gusto mong maka-experience ng French vibes kaso sa kanto.”

It was accompanied by emojis of a croissant and pinched fingers.

“Kwasong” refers to croissant, which is pronounced in American English as “kruh-saant.”

“Kwasong” is a play on its pronunciation.

The coffee shop’s post has amassed a whopping number of 214,000 pure laughing reactions, 50,000 shares and 3,800 comments so far.

“Sinong Kwasong lover dito? @followers,” it said on the comments.

Pinoys expressed their amusement over the pronunciation play in the comments as well.

“In all fairness, that’s the right pronunciation (almost),” a Facebook user wrote.

“I can hear it!” another user exclaimed.

“Literally the best idea!” wrote a different Pinoy.

“It sounds like that if you pronounce it in French,” another user commented.

A croissant is a type of puff pastry that is light, buttery and flaky.

It is crescent-shaped and contains dough or roll-in fat layers to create a flaky, crispy texture on the outside.

The croissant is considered the quintessential French pastry, although experts said it was inspired by the Austrian kipfel, a crescent-shaped baked good featuring a generous amount of butter or lard.

The pastry turned French when “people began to make it with puffed pastry,” which independent scholar Jim Chevallier said was a “French innovation.”