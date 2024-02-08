Caritas Philippines seeks aid for Mindanao flood victims

Caritas Philippines is appealing aid for families and communities adversely affected by massive flooding across Mindanao.

The Church’s humanitarian arm took to social media to appeal for donations for flood victims in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro.

“The Philippines has been hit by massive flooding in recent weeks, and the people of Mindanao are in desperate need of help,” the national Caritas said.

“Every little bit helps. Even a small donation can make a big difference in the lives of those affected by the floods,” it said.

Caritas Philippines said donations would support emergency relief efforts, including providing food packs, sleeping kits, hygiene kits, kitchen wares, and emergency shelter kits to displaced families.

In recent days, a low pressure area caused heavy rains in Mindanao, leading to widespread flooding and landslides.

An estimated 214,000 families or 812,000 persons across five regions, have been affected by the calamity.

Caritas Philippines said donations may be sent via bank deposits, particularly in Metrobank (632-7-632-02847-0); BDO (00450803419-2); and BPI (4951-0092-24).