‘No tint? No problem’: Taxi wows Pinoys with alternative car window tint

No tint? No problem!”

A taxi driver found a way to make use of an x-ray film by utilizing it as an alternative window tint.

Motoring publication VISOR on February 21 posted a picture from Jen Pascua which featured an x-ray film of lungs imposed against a passenger window.

“Grabe naman ‘tong tint ng taxi na nasakyan ko,” she wrote.

The post has garnered 195,000 pure laughing reactions, 21,000 shares and 4,700 comments so far, with Filipinos sharing quips and various reactions to the photo.

“No tint? No problem!” a Facebook user wrote with an emoji of a chest x-ray.

“Sayang [naman] daw ‘pag itapon, sabi ni manong driver (rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis)… Recycle is the key,” another user commented.

“Mahal nga naman magpa-tint, recycle na lang,” wrote a different Filipino.

“Very resourceful!” another user reacted with clapping emojis.

“Literal na Clear tint,” commented a different user with grinning emojis. “Clear” also refers to a remark referring to an x-ray result of lungs that have no abnormalities.

Car tints or car window tints block harmful UV rays from entering the car, especially on sunny days. It also protects the car’s upholstery from sunlight.

Moreover, tints help with solar heat rejection, so entering a car that is exposed to the sun will not feel like being inside an oven.

Tints also offer privacy and security to minimize potential theft from opportunists who might see something inside the vehicle.