Synodality is empowering others, CBCP head says

In parishes where there is growing diversity, the head of the country’s Catholic episcopal conference said synodality helps people realize that “the mission is about the Church.”

Speaking at a meeting of parish priests from across the nation on Tuesday, Bishop Pablo Virgilio David highlighted the importance of shared responsibility within the Church.

He said that many priests may be “in a state of burnout”, partly because they operate within a “clericalism paradigm” where all the burdens fall on them.

“And it is so unnecessary,” David said. “That’s why synodality brings in the wisdom of not monopolizing the mission.”

While ordained ministers have a specific role in the mission, the bishop stressed that empowering the laity reflects a significant shift towards a more collaborative and sustainable approach in Church ministry.

“The burden becomes much lighter when, precisely, we are able to empower our laity to participate meaningfully and effectively in the life and mission of the Church,” David added.

More than 250 clergymen are gathered in Manila for the National Meeting of Parish Priests for the ongoing Synod on Synodality, which began on Monday and will run until Thursday.

The meeting echoes the international meeting of parish priests held in April in Sacrofano, Italy, where 10 Filipino clergymen attended.

The national meeting explores some themes from the synthesis report of the first session of the Synod on Synodality in October 2023 in Rome.

It aims to, among others, to learn to practice the art of communal discernment and to foster communion and participation among priests and bishops.

Among the speakers is Xavière Missionary Sister Nathalie Becquart, undersecretary of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops on Synodality.

During his January visit to Manila, the Vatican’s synod chief described synodality as a “gift” for priests and bishops in their mission.

Cardinal Mario Grech, general secretary of the Synod of Bishops, explained that it offers a way for priests to collaborate and not feel isolated in their responsibilities.

“Synodality reminds us we are not alone— make space for others, walk with them, and listen,” Grech said during the Philippine Conference on New Evangelization (PCNE).

The archbishop believes embracing synodality can help priests experience their vocation more joyfully.

“We have to respect the ministries and charisms of each other. We can learn from one another,” Grech also said.