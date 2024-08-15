‘Ang gulo’: Homecoming parade float design for Carlos Yulo goes viral

A portion of a parade float welcoming Paris Olympics 2024 gold medalist Carlos Yulo for his homecoming from the Summer Games went viral for its grammar.

The Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM) on Wednesday posted photos originally taken by ABS-CBN News which featured a float design with the following text in gold color:

“OLYMPIC 2 GOLD MEDALIST”

The particular picture has amassed 7,500 laugh reactions, 3,300 shares and over 890 comments so far.

Most of the comments poked fun at the grammar of the specific float for the Olympian.

“Ang gulo,” a Facebook user wrote with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“‘Two-time Olympic gold medalist’ or ‘[two]-time Olympics gold medalist.’ The word ‘Olympic’ should act as an adjective describing the gold medalist,” another user commented.

“OLYMPIC BACK TO BACK GOLD MEDALISTSZ,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“Gold medalist times 2 [two], times 2 [two]!!!” another user said.

“The english is very kuan hahahahaa,” wrote a different user.

Another online user shared a response of an artificial intelligence tool to the question, “What is right to say Olympic 2 gold medalist.”

“The correct way to refer to someone who has won two gold medals at the Olympics is ‘two-time Olympic gold medalist.’ For example, you could say, ‘Carlos Yulo is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics,'” the AI tool said.

Meanwhile, an admin of the DTCAM’s page implied it was not responsible for the float.

“Mabuti [na lang] walang logo ang city at office namin dito. Sana gets na. Happy Thursday!” it said in the comments.

A Facebook user responded to them with the following: “Sila nga lang naman kasi ang kumuha ng pics. Saang city nga ba ‘to?”

“Ay, may photo courtesy nga. To answer your question, Pasay City ang location,” the admin of the DTCAM answered.

Another Facebook user posted an edited photo that appeared as if the float said “CARLOS YULO 2-TIME OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST.”

“Oks na, inayos ko na,” the online user commented.

“Thank you, pero huwag kami ang i-tag. Hindi kami magsasalita,” the admin of the DTCAM wrote with emojis of a heart hands and a gold medal.

The Philippines on Wednesday held a homecoming parade for its Olympians who participated in the Summer Games.

Carlos brought home two gold medals, while boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas bagged bronze medals.

The parade started at Aliw Theater in Pasay City and ended at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, passing by Roxas Boulevard, P. Burgos Avenue, Finance Road, Taft and Quirino Avenues, and Adriatico Street.

Carlos is the first two-time Olympic gold medalist of the Philippines, and the second Philippine athlete to have taken home the gold after Tokyo 2020’s Hidilyn Diaz.

He is also the first Filipino male athlete to bag a gold medal in the country’s Olympic history.

READ: Olympics, Gymnastics: Philippines’ Yulo wins men’s floor exercise gold medal | Olympics, Gymnastics: Carlos Yulo wins men’s vault to scoop second gold in Paris