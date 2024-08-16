‘We got you covered’: Megaworld unveils parking slot for Carlos Yulo’s car

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo‘s new sports utility vehicle will finally have its own spot in his fully furnished condominium unit in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Megaworld Corporation, the property giant that gifted Carlos a three-bedroom condominium unit in McKinley Hill for his historic achievement, unveiled the promised parking slot dedicated to the artistic gymanst on Thursday.

The parking comes with a Certificate of Title and is in prime location as it is conveniently located in front of the elevator lobby.

“We got you covered, Caloy!” the real estate firm said on August 15.

The dedicated parking slot also has a signage bearing the words “A slot for gold.” It is accompanied by an image of the gold Paris Olympics 2024 medal.

The reveal comes a day after the real estate firm officially turned over its gift to Carlos, a fully furnished condo unit worth P32 million.

The 100-square-meter unit comes with four smart television sets, a game console, two balconies, and a maid’s room.

It has a contemporary design with “generous hues of gold” to reflect the Olympian’s golden achievement in Philippine history.

One of these is the custom-made nesting coffee table bearing a replica of the Paris 2024 gold medal.

Carlos’ condo also comes with a corridor featuring framed headlines of his achievement, which Filipinos found “thoughtful” on Megaworld’s part.

RELATED: Spotted: Framed newspaper pages featuring Carlos Yulo’s feat at new condo

The gymnast was given a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado by Toyota Motor Philippines on Thursday. It is a three-row SUV that can seat seven passengers.

RELATED: Pledges, perks: What Carlos Yulo will take home apart from Olympic gold medals

Carlos is the first Filipino to win two gold medals at the Olympics. He is also the first Filipino male athlete to bring a gold medal from the Games.

The Olympian won gold at the men’s floor exercise in artistic gymnastics and the men’s vault final in the Paris Olympics 2024.

READ: Olympics, Gymnastics: Philippines’ Yulo wins men’s floor exercise gold medal | Olympics, Gymnastics: Carlos Yulo wins men’s vault to scoop second gold in Paris