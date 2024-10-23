CJ Opiaza urges pageant fans to use platform to seek help for Bicol amid ‘Kristine’

Miss Grand Philippines 2024 CJ Opiaza called on pageant supporters to use their platforms to seek help for Bicolanos who are severely affected by Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The 26-year-old beauty queen on Wednesday, October 23, thanked Filipinos for supporting her in her bid to snag the country’s first-ever Miss Grand International crown, but raised awareness on the plight of the country.

“Hello, y’all! I know everyone is in the hype of tonight’s preliminary show,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

“But I’d like to take this opportunity to call everyone’s attention to use their social media platforms as well in seeking for help and calling out for rescue for our kababayans, particularly in the Bicol Region, who are experiencing the wrath of Bagyong Kristine (Trami),” CJ added.

“Let us offer our sincerest and deepest prayers. I am hoping that everyone is safe back home,” she continued.

CJ is in Bangkok, Thailand, competing for the Philippines in the Miss Grand International 2024. Its coronation will be on Friday, October 25.

The Bicol Region on Wednesday raised alarm over the ongoing rescue operations due to the severe flooding caused by the tropical cyclone.

The Bicol Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC) said that widespread flooding, especially in the areas of Camarines Sur, Albay, and Naga City, has hampered its ability to respond to calls for rescue.

“Pinapayuhan ang mga apektadong mamayan na humanap muna ng pwedeng ligtas na lugar at ipaprioritize ang rescues,” its statement on the Bicol’s Philippine Information Agency page reads.

“Sisikapin ng mga rescuers na matugunan ang inyong mga kahilingang saklolo. Sana maintindihan po natin ang sitwasyon ng mga rescuers natin,” the Bicol RDRRMC added.

A police official said that “Kristine” has left three people dead, six people injured, and one individual missing so far as the tropical storm batters the Bicol Region.

According to the 11 a.m. bulletin of state weather bureau PAGASA, “Kristine” is forecast to make a landfall over Isabela tonight.

It will then cross the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and emerge over the waters west of the Ilocos Region by Thursday morning.

The tropical cyclone will exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday.