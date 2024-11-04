Philippines takes spotlight as venue of Miss Beauty Doll 2024’s gala event

The Philippines takes the spotlight as an international fashion doll pageant holds its “Gala Bloom” event in the pageant-obsessed country.

The 18th edition of Miss Beauty Doll (MBD) is in full swing as the Thailand-based doll pageant celebrates fashion doll modeling this year, with the Southeast Asian country serving as the venue for one of its events.

Called the “MBD Gala ‘Bloom’ in the Philippines,” the event showcases fashion dolls walking the red carpet as they model intricate, stylish gowns amid a backdrop of colorful flowers.

The Philippines is being represented by Claudia Hermosa, a 23-year-old fashion doll who hails from Baguio City.

Described by Raynang Manika ng Pilipinas (RaMP) as “a dazzling embodiment of grace and resilience,” she is said to be a celebrated actress who “harnesses her platform to ignite a spark of inspiration in the hearts of the youth.”

“Claudia’s journey is a testament to the power of dreams and the magic of perseverance. With every step she takes, she encourages young minds to embrace their unique potential and chase their passions with unyielding determination,” RaMP said before.

“Her vibrant presence and heartfelt advocacy create a world of opportunities, where the next generation can flourish and master their crafts,” it added.

RaMP serves as the Philippine fashion doll’s national director in the pageant.

For the MBD Gala Bloom event, Claudia’s look was called “Rosa Mistika,” in which she wore a black traje de mestiza with a custom chroma finish and rose details.

A traje de mestiza is also known as the Maria Clara gown popular during the Spanish Colonial Era.

Claudia’s look was accompanied by an equally intricate headdress with a veil.

“And ode to the campy film from the past and a mysterious, dark take on florals,” RaMP said in a Facebook post.

There is a 1988 Filipino movie called “Rosa Mistica”, a horror fantasy anthology film featuring three stories of women, one who comes back to life with the help of a rose, a mysterious heir who hides a secret, and a magical mirror that can make people beautiful.

Meanwhile, fashion doll designer Cholo Ayuyao, who styled Claudia, said it was his “dark take on florals.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cholo ayuyao (@cholodollcouturephilippines)

Last October, the MBD also released a Top 10 ranking of fashion dolls in the “Best in Filipiniana” category.

It included Claudia, who wore a polka-dot black and white terno dress.

The event was for MBD’s Fashion Week Challenge with the “Filipiniana” category.

The Miss Beauty Doll is an annual Thailand-based doll pageant that acts as a modeling competition for beauty and fashion dolls.

The last time a Filipino doll won in the competition was in 2016 with fashion doll Shawnah Bautista Vasquez from Angeles City crowned Miss Beauty Doll.