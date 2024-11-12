‘Kinakabahan na ba lahat?’: Pinoys gripped with anxiety amid Canva outage

Pinoy Canva users were gripped with anxiety following the graphic design platform’s outage on Tuesday, November 12.

Filipinos were unable to work or accomplish their tasks as the free-to-use online design and publishing tool became inaccessible on Tuesday afternoon.

Users were greeted with messages like “temp block” when attempting to access the site, disrupting their workflows and school-related activities.

“Canva down. Kung [kailan] approved na layout, for printing na lang, susme,” a Pinoy wrote on Facebook, sharing screengrabs of the platform’s interface on her end.

“Hayup, down pa Canva. May tatapusin pa akong trabaho. Huhu,” a Pinoy on the X (formerly Twitter) platform wrote.

“Sumabay pa pag-down ni Canva. Ilang minutes [na lang] ‘yung dina-download ko!!!!” another X user exclaimed with loudly crying emojis.

“Back to the OG [original] Adobe Photoshop na lang,” another Pinoy said, sharing a screengrab of the platform on her end.

“Akala [ko ako lang] naka-experience. I thought I lost everything I worked hard [sa] school paper. Badly need [ko pa naman],” another user wrote.

“Kinakabahan na ba lahat o ako lang? #CanvaDown,” a different Pinoy said.

As of Thursday 5:45 p.m., Canva said it is “working as quickly” to restore its services following the outage.

“We’re on it! We’re aware some people are having trouble accessing Canva,” it said on the X platform.

We’re on it! We’re aware some people are having trouble accessing Canva. We’re working as quickly as we can to get things back up and running. For updates, visit https://t.co/Ba1jBJV7PP. We really appreciate your patience! — Canva (@canva) November 12, 2024

On its latest update on its website, the publishing tool said it is “gradually restoring access” after identifying the issue.

The outage also affected other users worldwide.

Canva is an online design and publishing platform that provides tools for creating social media graphics, posts, posters, videos, logos, presentations, promotional merchandise, and websites, among others.

Some have preferred the tool to Adobe Photoshop, a graphics editor program extensively used by professionals for image editing and digital art.