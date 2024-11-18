Ateneo de Davao head is new CEAP prexy

A Jesuit educator has been elected as the new leader of the country’s national association of Catholic schools, colleges, and universities.

The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) announced Friday the election of Fr. Karel San Juan as its president.

San Juan, 58, is the current president of the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Davao University.

He replaced Fr. Albert Delvo of the Diocese of Novaliches, who served the association’s top post for a term of one year.

The election took place during the CEAP board’s organizational meeting at the sidelines of the association’s national convention held at the SMX Lanang in Davao City from Nov. 13 to 15.

Also elected to CEAP’s leadership were Fr. Wilmer Joseph Tria as vice president, La Salle Br. Edmundo Fernandez as Treasurer, and La Salle Fr. Joaquin Severino Martinez as corporate secretary.

Tria, the president of both the Catholic Educational Association of Caceres and Libmanan (CEACAL) and the Bicol Association of Catholic Schools (BACS), previously served as CEAP’s corporate secretary.

Martinez, meanwile, is the president of the University of St. La Salle in Bacolod City, while Fernandez is the president of De La Salle Lipa.

Founded in 1941, CEAP has more than 1,500 member schools nationwide.