Bernadette Sembrano’s unscripted ‘sayo ako’ line becomes meme content

An off-camera moment of “TV Patrol” news anchor Bernadette Sembrano that was accidentally broadcast live last week became a meme content for Pinoys.

In the November 15th episode of ABS-CBN‘s flagship newscast, the broadcast journalist reported live from the Sagip Kapamilya Warehouse, announcing that the ABS-CBN Foundation was accepting donations for those affected by the tropical cyclones.”

A few seconds before she delivered her report, however, Bernadette was spotted looking behind the camera without knowing that she was already live.

“Sayo ako, ha,” she told an individual behind the scenes.

A few more seconds passed before she realized that the camera was already rolling.

Bernadette then proceeded with her report.

The moment, despite brief, was noticed by some viewers who took to social media to share their reactions.

A meme page called “P1noy Reaction” posted a clip of the moment with the caption: “Kanino ka lang?”

It has gained 258,000 views, 6,700 likes, 1,600 reposts and 11 comments so far.

Some online users reposted the video with their captions.

“Me to crush,” a Pinoy commented.

“Dear crush,” another X user wrote.

“Laro,” another Pinoy reacted with a crying emoji.

A Facebook user also reshared the clip on his account with the caption: “The assurance we all need.”

The reposted video has garnered a whopping number of 14 million views, 85,000 likes and laugh reactions, and 3,900 comments.

“The meme is born,” a Facebook user commented.

“KANINO KA LANG, MA’AM BERNADETTE,” another Facebook user commented.

Last month, fellow news anchor Karen Davila also went viral after she walked behind Noli de Castro while he was delivering a report.

She was midway in her walk when she realized that the camera was already rolling.

Filipinos who saw the moment joked that Karen was in her “timbog era,” using a term that often appears in Filipino news reports which means “caught” or “apprehended.”

The journalist poked fun at her blooper and quipped that a “white lady” walked behind her fellow news anchor.

At that time, it was nearing “Undas” season, hence her ghost-related joke.

Bloopers among reporters would always amuse people as they are known for being authoritative and serious in delivering reports.