Karen Davila reacts to trending ‘TV Patrol’ blooper

Broadcast journalist Karen Davila reacted to a trending moment when she unintentionally walked behind fellow news anchor Noli de Castro during a live broadcast of “TV Patrol.”

Davila previously went viral when a clip of her walking behind “Kabayan” on the October 28th episode of ABS-CBN’s flagship news broadcasting program.

The incident happened when De Castro was delivering the report on former president Rodrigo Duterte attending a Senate hearing on his administration’s “war on drugs” campaign.

Davila was halfway walking behind him when she suddenly realized the camera was already rolling.

She immediately backed away from the screen while De Castro remained oblivious to the blooper.

The moment was immortalized by a parody account, which posted a snippet on the X platform with the caption: “LARO KA, MS. KAREN DAVILA.” It was accompanied by loudly crying emojis.

Some Pinoys joked that the journalist was in her “timbog era,” using a Filipino word that often appears in news reports which means “caught” or “apprehended.”

Davila saw the post and shared her reaction in a repost.

“Good Morning, may ‘white lady’ na naglakad,” she wrote with emojis of a laughing-with-tears and a grinning-with-sweat faces, referring to herself on the screen.

“Sorry, guys! Have a good one today!” the journalist added.

A “white lady” refers to a female ghost dressed in white garments.

Good Morning 😅 may ‘white lady’ na naglakad 😂 sorry guys! Have a good one today! https://t.co/X6fll8fmdl — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) October 29, 2024

Davila’s post has amassed 22,000 likes, 1,500 reposts, 223 comments and 173 bookmarks so far.

The journalist was also welcomed by a blooper on her first day of return as a “TV Patrol” news anchor in 2021.

During an evening newscast, a leaf suddenly fell on her face while her fellow news anchors Henry Omaga-Diaz and Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo delivered their spiels.

Davila was caught by surprise by the fallen leaf, but she maintained her calm expression and continued to smile on camera.

