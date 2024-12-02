Vatican official to Filipino Catholic influencers: Be a witness to Christ in your ordinary life

Being a “digital missionary” is not just about gaining followers or becoming an influencer, but about embodying the roles of “witnesses and Samaritans,” a Vatican communication official said.

Msgr. Lucio Adrian Ruiz, secretary of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, said the concept of online missionary work goes beyond social media popularity.

Instead, he said it is about using the digital platforms to share the message of faith, promote solidarity, and reach those who are marginalized or in need of spiritual support.

“In a world where many seek the truth, you are beacons of hope,” Ruiz said.

“Always remember, it is not about how many followers you have but about how much you reflect the love of Christ in what you do and how much you commit to those who are most distant and in need,” he said.

The Argentinian priest made the statement in his video message to a gathering of Filipino Catholic vloggers and digital influencers in Manila on Friday.

Ruiz emphasized that digital missionaries should model compassion and authenticity in their online presence, much like the Good Samaritan in the Bible, who helps those in need without expecting anything in return.

He also urged individuals and organizations in the Church to approach their online engagement with a sense of responsibility and a focus on serving others.

“This is the moment to be a Church that goes forth, a Church that embraces new cultures and realities. You are an essential part of this mission,” Ruiz said.

“Do not be afraid to be authentic, to show your faith transparently, to share your joy and also your struggles,” he added.

The gathering was organized by the CBCP Episcopal Commission of Social Communications (ECSC) and YouthPinoy, an organization of online missionaries under the auspices of the CBCP Media Office.

It was the first such event in the country aimed at fostering further collaboration between the institutional Church and online missionaries.

Bishop Marcelino Antonio Maralit, ECSC chairman, stressed the important role played by Catholic online influencers in today’s digital age.

“And we realized that it gets more important as time goes by,” according to Maralit, who is also the bishop of San Pablo.

“The signs of our times are very important and how we respond to it is very crucial and important. So I wish this group would really look at the signs and then respond accordingly,” he also said.