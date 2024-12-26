‘Best in overacting’: Young cat’s expression before vaccination amuses Filipinos

A small cat’s reaction to being vaccinated with rabies as part of a non-profit organization’s initiative drew laughs from the online community.

The Youth for Animals-Cavite State University on Sunday, December 22, posted pictures of its free anti-rabies vaccination drive held for pet owners on December 21.

The Youth for Animals is a university cluster of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), a non-profit animal organization.

The cluster advocates for spaying and neutering, as well as the value of deworming and anti-rabies immunization.

A particular photo of its anti-rabies drive caught the attention of Filipinos, who expressed amusement at the image.

It showed a young orange cat being held by individuals before being vaccinated, with its expression caught by the camera.

The image has amassed 2,300 pure laugh reactions.

The photo was reposted by the “Mga pusa sa daan” Facebook page, further earning viral status.

“AHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHA,” the page said. The post has earned 14,000 pure laugh reactions, 3,800 shares and almost 300 comments.

“Totem of undying, hahahaha,” a Facebook user commented.

“Best in overacting ka, ming,” another online user said with a grinning emoji.

“A meme has been born,” a different Filipino wrote.

“Si OA [overacting] pala ‘to,” another online user commented.

The law requires pet owners to vaccinate their four-legged companions against rabies, a deadly virus that infected animals can spread to humans through bites.

Symptoms of rabies in humans include fever, headache, discomfort, and weakness, with some individuals also experiencing an itching sensation at the bite site.

If untreated, rabies can lead to severe brain disease and death.