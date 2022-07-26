On grief and loss: NOBITA releases single ‘Paano Uusad’

How do you live with the intense grief after losing a loved one?

The five-piece collective NOBITA walks through the painful journey of healing from a tragic loss in its latest single “Paano Uusad.”

“Paano Uusad” takes cues from a late Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon who lost his life to depression, according to the band. The song also confronts feelings of heartbreak with emotional honesty for the person left behind.

“It’s all about the people who keep wondering why they were left behind by someone dear to them,” NOBITA said.

The track is accompanied by a music video premiere directed by John Selirio, who has previously collaborated with the band on their previous single “Ikaw Lang.”

Selirio said the video’s visual narrative offers a portrait of a grieving person “trying to make sense of the shifting emotional state.” Set inside a dimly-lit car, the music video captures the inevitability of grief for the young couple, where the girl deals with the profound loss of her partner.

“The concept has something to do with the [five] stages of grief,” Selirio added. “The song itself defines how to move on and how to get out of the situation—from crying to the acceptance stage. I want to capture that vibe in its intimate form possible.”

As of writing, the music video has garnered over 251,000 views on YouTube since it premiered on July 22.

In the last two years, NOBITA has gained prominence as a breakthrough band, known for its notable smashes “Unang Sayaw” and “Ikaw Lang” with over 240 million streams on all digital music platforms combined.

NOBITA’s “Paano Uusad” is out now via Sony Music Entertainment.