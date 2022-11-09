Courier service GoGo Xpress mutually discontinues partnership with Shopee

A courier service mutually discontinued its partnership with an online shopping platform following its decision to renew its commitment toward online sellers, buyers and delivery riders.

QuadX, through its flagship brand GoGo Xpress, made the announcement on Facebook, saying that it is “forever grateful for the opportunity” to work with Shopee for over six years.

“We have made a strategic decision to renew our company’s commitment to provide an equitable and sustainable ecosystem for the communities we serve — our online sellers, buyers, and riders,” QuadX founder Dino Araneta said on Wednesday.

“GoGo Xpress will continue to focus on providing both reasonably priced logistics and e-commerce tools for sellers, a delightful purchase and delivery experience for buyers, and fair pay for our riders — which remains the core of our business and the reason we have built the company for — which is to uplift the quality of life of our fellow Filipinos,” his statement added.

“We wish all the best to Shopee for its continued growth,” the statement further said.

Gogo Xpress describes itself as a “reliable, easy-to-use social selling app made for casual and social sellers.”

Meanwhile, Shopee, besides having its own standard courier service via Shopee Xpress, partners with other logistics providers to arrange parcel shipments between sellers and buyers.

Apart from its standard delivery, users can also avail of the local courier services of J&T Express, XDE Logistics, Ninja Van and Flash Express.

For overseas orders, the available partners are Entrego, 2GO and Worklink Services.