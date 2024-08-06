Ringgit, Philippine peso lead losses among weak Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|144.570
|144.17
|-0.28
|Sing dlr
|1.324
|1.3251
|+0.09
|Taiwan dlr
|32.720
|32.639
|-0.25
|Korean won
|1372.800
|1370
|-0.20
|Baht
|35.405
|35.415
|+0.03
|Peso
|57.960
|57.82
|-0.24
|Rupiah
|16200.000
|16180
|-0.12
|Rupee
|83.845
|83.845
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.457
|4.42
|-0.83
|Yuan
|7.154
|7.1395
|-0.20
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|144.570
|141.060
|-2.43
|Sing dlr
|1.324
|1.319
|-0.36
|Taiwan dlr
|32.720
|30.735
|-6.07
|Korean won
|1372.800
|1288.000
|-6.18
|Baht
|35.405
|34.165
|-3.50
|Peso
|57.960
|55.388
|-4.44
|Rupiah
|16200.000
|15395.000
|-4.97
|Rupee
|83.845
|83.208
|-0.76
|Ringgit
|4.457
|4.590
|+2.98
|Yuan
|7.154
|7.098
|-0.78
—Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich