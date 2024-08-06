Ringgit, Philippine peso lead losses among weak Asian currencies

August 6, 2024
File photo of foreign exchange. (The STAR/KJ Rosales)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen144.570144.17-0.28
Sing dlr1.3241.3251+0.09
Taiwan dlr32.72032.639-0.25
Korean won1372.8001370-0.20
Baht35.40535.415+0.03
Peso57.96057.82-0.24
Rupiah16200.00016180-0.12
Rupee83.84583.8450.00
Ringgit4.4574.42-0.83
Yuan7.1547.1395-0.20
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen144.570141.060-2.43
Sing dlr1.3241.319-0.36
Taiwan dlr32.72030.735-6.07
Korean won1372.8001288.000-6.18
Baht35.40534.165-3.50
Peso57.96055.388-4.44
Rupiah16200.00015395.000-4.97
Rupee83.84583.208-0.76
Ringgit4.4574.590+2.98
Yuan7.1547.098-0.78

 —Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

