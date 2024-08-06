Ringgit, Philippine peso lead losses among weak Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 144.570 144.17 -0.28 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3251 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 32.720 32.639 -0.25 Korean won 1372.800 1370 -0.20 Baht 35.405 35.415 +0.03 Peso 57.960 57.82 -0.24 Rupiah 16200.000 16180 -0.12 Rupee 83.845 83.845 0.00 Ringgit 4.457 4.42 -0.83 Yuan 7.154 7.1395 -0.20 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 144.570 141.060 -2.43 Sing dlr 1.324 1.319 -0.36 Taiwan dlr 32.720 30.735 -6.07 Korean won 1372.800 1288.000 -6.18 Baht 35.405 34.165 -3.50 Peso 57.960 55.388 -4.44 Rupiah 16200.000 15395.000 -4.97 Rupee 83.845 83.208 -0.76 Ringgit 4.457 4.590 +2.98 Yuan 7.154 7.098 -0.78

—Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich