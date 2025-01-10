Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit gain among muted Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|158.120
|158.14
|+0.01
|Sing dlr
|1.368
|1.3674
|-0.03
|Taiwan dlr
|32.920
|32.94
|+0.06
|Korean won
|1459.300
|1460
|+0.05
|Baht
|34.560
|34.54
|-0.06
|Peso
|58.320
|58.454
|+0.23
|Rupiah
|16200.000
|16195
|-0.03
|Rupee
|85.848
|85.8475
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.493
|4.5
|+0.16
|Yuan
|7.332
|7.3322
|+0.01
|Change so far in 2025
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2024
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|158.120
|157.180
|-0.59
|Sing dlr
|1.368
|1.3652
|-0.19
|Taiwan dlr
|32.920
|32.781
|-0.42
|Korean won
|1459.300
|1472.300
|+0.89
|Baht
|34.560
|34.30
|-0.75
|Peso
|58.320
|58.076
|-0.42
|Rupiah
|16200.000
|16090.000
|-0.68
|Rupee
|85.848
|85.615
|-0.27
|Ringgit
|4.493
|4.468
|-0.56
|Yuan
|7.332
|7.2994
|-0.44