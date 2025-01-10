Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit gain among muted Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen158.120158.14+0.01
Sing dlr1.3681.3674-0.03
Taiwan dlr32.92032.94+0.06
Korean won1459.3001460+0.05
Baht34.56034.54-0.06
Peso58.32058.454+0.23
Rupiah16200.00016195-0.03
Rupee85.84885.84750.00
Ringgit4.4934.5+0.16
Yuan7.3327.3322+0.01
Change so far in 2025
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2024Pct Move
Japan yen158.120157.180-0.59
Sing dlr1.3681.3652-0.19
Taiwan dlr32.92032.781-0.42
Korean won1459.3001472.300+0.89
Baht34.56034.30-0.75
Peso58.32058.076-0.42
Rupiah16200.00016090.000-0.68
Rupee85.84885.615-0.27
Ringgit4.4934.468-0.56
Yuan7.3327.2994-0.44

—Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru

