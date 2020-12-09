Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Kathryn Bernardo make it to Forbes Asia’s Top 100 Digital Stars list

Seven Filipino celebrities were included in this year’s Forbes Asia’s top 100 Digital Stars list, which was released last Tuesday, December 8.

The top 100 Digital Stars list features various personalities such as bands, solo singers, film and TV stars with strong social media presence among Asian Pacific countries, including the Philippines.

This year, the roster include those who have maintained their relevance and popularity during the still raging novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The inaugural Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars list couldn’t have come at a more relevant time. Artists rely on social media platforms to connect and communicate with fans, especially in the absence of live entertainment due to Covid-19 restrictions around the region,” said Rana Wehbe Watson, editor of the list.

“The 100 celebrities highlighted on the list range in age from 20 to 78, proving that social media influence is a cross-generational phenomenon,” Watson added.

Among the prestigious names in the roster are Grammy-nominated Korean group BTS, popular Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe, Indian philanthropist and actor Akshay Kumar and celebrated Taiwanese artist Jay Chou.

Some Western celebrities on the list are Troye Sivan, Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman.

Forbes Asia stated that the candidates were evaluated based on their social media reach and engagement.

Who are the lucky seven?

GMA star Marian Rivera-Dantes

The long-time actress and model, who was the most popular celebrity on Facebook with over 23 million followers, was noted for her continuous endorsement of various brands on her social media accounts.

“While not appearing on screen since the birth of her second child in 2019, she has been busy on social media, endorsing brands that include Nestlé Nido, Philippine National Bank and appliance maker Tough Mama,” Forbes Asia said.

Rivera was grateful for her inclusion in the prestigious list and considered it as “an honor.” She thanked her fans for their support.

Kapamilya star Angel Locsin

Locsin, who was also among Forbes Asia’s Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019, was the second-most followed actress on Facebook with over 20 million followers.

Forbes Asia cited some of Locsin’s acting awards and charity efforts in the past decade and during the tough lockdowns in the past months.

Locsin expressed online how humbled she was for being named a “digital star” by Forbes Asia and thanked the publication for the recognition.

“Words can’t express how deeply humbled and honored I am to be included in Forbes Asia’s List of 100 Digital Stars in the Asia Pacific Region as one of the representatives of our country,” she said.

Businesswoman and actress Anne Curtis-Smith

Curtis had been among the proactive personalities in terms of expressing their criticisms and thoughts on national concerns via Twitter.

Forbes Asia also mentioned Curtis’ numerous brand endorsements on Instagram, where she is the most followed Filipino artist with 16 million followers.

She thanked the publication and her online followers for the recognition.

THANK YOU @ForbesAsia 🤍 And a huge thank you to all my lovely followers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook! 🤍 https://t.co/pnsGHNbfes — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) December 8, 2020

Actress and vlogger Kim Chiu

Forbes Asia featured Chiu’s memorable video gaffe last May that eventually led to the production of “The Classroom Song.”

“Chiu used a viral video gaffe during a live stream in May as the basis for The Classroom Song. A live performance of the hit has over 9 million views on YouTube. Chiu then sold The Classroom Song branded T-shirts to raise money for pandemic relief,” Forbes Asia said.

Chiu expressed her gratitude in a lengthy Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess)

Singer Sarah Geronimo

Geronimo’s performance with her husband Matteo Guidicelli at a COVID-19 benefit concert last March was mentioned in the article.

“In March, Geronimo and husband Matteo Guidicelli sang a duet at a Covid-19 benefit concert that raised roughly $5 million,” the article read.

The award-winning singer also thanked her fans for being featured in the Forbes Asia’s list.

Actress Kathryn Bernardo

Bernardo, who was proactive in fighting for her home network in the past months, was lauded for her acting achievements.

“Bernardo starred in the Philippines’ two highest grossing films: 2018’s The Hows Of Us and 2019’s Hello, Love, Goodbye, grossing roughly $20 million. For her performance in the latter, she was named both Film Actress of the Year and Phenomenal Star of Philippine Cinema at October’s Box Office Entertainment Awards in Manila,” the article said.

Bernardo likewise stated that she was honored to be part of the roster of influential people.

“It’s an honor to be mentioned alongside people who put their influence to good use, especially in these trying times where the digital platform plays a huge role in raising awareness and promoting positivity,” she said.

Comedian Vice Ganda

Vice Ganda, whose Facebook page boasts of 17 million followers, was also praised for his awards in film and television.

“Ganda starred with fellow Digital Star Anne Curtis in the 2019 hit film The Mall, The Merrier. Ganda also won Best Male TV Host for Television at last year’s Philippine Movie Press Club Star Awards event,” Forbes Asia said.

In a statement on Facebook, Vice Ganda thanked his followers for their continuous support.