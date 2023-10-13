‘Soon!’: Anne Curtis hints at acting comebaclk after past roles gain buzz online

Anne Curtis-Smith hinted at an acting comeback to her followers on the X app.

Anne said this in response to a Filipino who talked about the iconic roles that the actress played on television.

X user @dawallflower_ on October 6 brought up popular confrontation scenes between Anne as Celine Magsaysay and Sam Milby as JB Berenguer from ABS-CBN’s “Maging Sino Ka Man.”

“Maging Sino Ka Man” is a melodrama series that aired from October 9, 2006, to May 25, 2007.

One of the videos showed a scene of thee actress uttering one of her iconic lines from the show.

“Iconic lines that truly left a mark on Philippine TV. Nagamit pa as references sa mga skits and films. 17 years today! Ilalaban ko ang seryeng ‘to sa iba’t ibang henerasyon!” the user said, tagging Anne on the post on the X app.

Iconic lines that truly left a mark in Philippine TV. Nagamit pa as references sa mga skits and films. 17 years today! 💚 ilalaban ko ang seryeng ‘to sa iba’t ibang henerasyon! 😂#MagingSinoKaMan pic.twitter.com/7V7h27nNeV — dawallflower (@dawallflower_) October 6, 2023

Anne later saw this post. On October 8, she said Celine Magsaysay is one of her favorite characters to play in a TV series.

“17 years ago?! Hala! The youth of today and most of the bagets and social media are like WHAT IS THIS? Celine Magsaysay will forever be one of my Top fave TV series characters!” she reacted.

17 years ago?! Hala! The youth of today and most of the bagets and social media are like WHAT IS THIS? Celine Magsaysay will forever be one of my

Top fave Tv series characters! ✨🖤 I miss playing Grey Characters. https://t.co/bgGdqh9lW7 — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) October 7, 2023

Anne also reacted to another X user who shared a screenshot of comments from other users referencing her past teleserye roles.

She teased her fans that it was time for her “acting comeback.”

“Love you guys! Hahaha! Time for an acting comeback na. Soon!” the Filipino-Australian model posted.

Love you guys! Hahaha! Time for an acting comeback na. Soon!!! 🤍🧚 https://t.co/FwU9Gl7LJx — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) October 8, 2023

The comments in the screenshot on the post referenced Anne’s past roles — Celine from “Maging Sino Ka Man,” Imang from “Kampanerang Kuba” (2005), Stephanie Borromeo in “Hiram” (2004), and Josephine in “Dyosa” (2008).

Anne’s post, meanwhile, has since garnered 196 reposts and 4,025 likes on the X platform.

Several Filipinos felt hopeful for her return to TV drama.

“Pramis yan madam ah?” an X user commented.

“Uy, aasa na kami nyan,” another Filipino on the X app said.

“Kelan po yung soon na yan?” an X user asked.

Other users quipped that they were running out of “references” about Anne.

“Bakla ang tagal. Ubos na references namin,” an X user said.

Anne’s last acting gig was in the movie “The Mall, The Merrier” with her colleague Vice Ganda for the 45th Metro Manila Film Festival in 2019.

Her last TV acting stint was in “Mars Ravelo’s Dyesebel” as Dyesebel in 2014.

She’s currently an active cast member of ABS-CBN’s long-running noontime show “It’s Showtime.”