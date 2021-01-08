‘You can’t sit with us’: Heart Evangelista’s Prada lunch box set inspires elementary day quips

Artist-socialite Heart Evangelista on Friday shared a picture of a Prada-made stainless steel lunch box set online which earned quips from social media users because of her caption.

The set featured a lunch box, a tumbler and cutlery, all marked with the distinctive all-caps black logo of the Italian luxury fashion brand.

“My elementary school self would’ve loved this,” the 35-year-old said in an Instagram caption with a red heart emoji.

Reports said that the actress got the set through a personal shopper who revealed the prices of the items.

The lunch box costs P9,500 while the tumbler costs P10,500. The cutlery, meanwhile, costs P5,900.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

One of those who noticed Evangelista’s post was social media personality Macoy Dubs or Mark Averilla, who previously shared that he is a “fan” of the former.

The two had a TikTok collaboration in November.

RELTED: Heart Evangelista joins Macoy Dubs’ ‘Aunt Julie’ TikTok skit on ‘tita’ struggling with video call

“Yung ganito ang baunan mo tapos ang laman kanin tsaka dalawang hotdog. Gurrrrrl, you can’t sit with us eme,” Averilla quipped on his Facebook page as he shared Evangelista’s post, referencing a famous quote from the “Mean Girls” movie.

Averilla’s followers likewise shared their own banter on the comments section.

“Wala ka na pamilya ‘pag naiwala mo ‘to,” wrote a Facebook user.

“Bakit ipapagamit ba sa inyo ng mama niyo ‘yan? Display lang ‘yan sa cabinet,” quipped another online user.

“Yan ‘yung magagalit talaga nanay ‘pag naiwan mo sa school bus or sa canteen,” likewise shared another Filipino.

“Jusko kung sa Tupperware and Lock&Lock isusumpa ako ng nanay ko ‘pag naiwala ko, baka ‘pag eto itakwil nako wahahaha,” a different Facebook user commented.

Evangelista is known for her luxurious lifestyle, as evidenced through her Instagram posts where she features items and pieces from high fashion labels such as Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

She was named as one of the top luxury influencers in the world by Forbes France in July 2019, based on an analysis tool by French company Launchmetrics.

It identified which brands and influencers made the most significant impact online at that time.

Evangelista ranked number 10 in the Top 10 Luxury Influencers list and was the only Filipino included.