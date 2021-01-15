Fans pitch dream collab for Janine Gutierrez as ABS-CBN announces her transfer

For the fans of new Kapamilya talent Janine Gutierrez, the possibilities for her career are endless.

Supporters of the award-winning actress are hoping to see her work with some of the ABS-CBN’s biggest stars such as Kathryn Bernardo and Liza Soberano.

Gutierrez was photographed with network executives as she signed her contract Friday after being a Kapuso actress for a decade.

She was joined by ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, CFO Ric Tan, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal and her own manager, Leo Dominguez.

Dreamscape is the television production unit behind some of the network’s biggest dramas like “On the Wings of Love,” “100 Days to Heaven,” “Doble Kara” and long-running series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” among others.

Gutierrez is reportedly the first Kapuso actress to transfer to ABS-CBN after it lost its legislative franchise to operate on free television last May.

Speculations about her transfer have been brewing for a month.

During the start of this year, she was spotted in a dinner meeting with ABS-CBN executives, including Endrinal.

Paulo Avelino and Dominguez, their common manager, was also present.

The actor also called Gutierrez “our newest Kapamilya” during a media conference for his upcoming film with her that was supposed to debut in April 2020, “Ngayon Kaya.”

Gutierrez’s camp hasn’t announced any future project with the network yet but fans have already been sharing their dream collaborations for the actress.

Some said they want her to be involved in the planned “Darna” series starring Jane de Leon.

Janine Gutierrez as Valentina please pero sa kanya i-focus ang story 😉 @janinegutierrez #janinegutierrez — Mica (@senyoritamyx) January 15, 2021

Janine Gutierrez for Darna pls https://t.co/kwlLNiKTrD — . (@isabelllysays) January 15, 2021

Others expressed their desire to see her work alongside Bernardo, Soberano and “Fan Girl” actress Charlie Dizon.

charlie dizon/janine gutierrez

liza soberano/janine gutierrez

please?! oh the possibilities!!!! — pao (@paoacflores) January 15, 2021

now we need kathryn bernardo and janine gutierrez proj,,, if ever — ﹰ (@bernariesdo) January 15, 2021

Gutierrez top-billed several Kapuso dramas such as “Villa Quintana,” “More Than Words,” “Once Again,” “Legally Blind” and “Victor Magtanggol.”

She also appeared in movies such as “Elise,” “Babae at Baril” and “Lila.”

The actress also recently received acting awards such as the German Moreno Youth Achievement Award from FAMAS, the Pylon Award for Best Actress from the 7th QCinema International Film Festival and the Best Actress award from the 43rd Gawad Urian Awards.