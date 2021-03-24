Clara Benin among new talents of new Southeast Asian label ‘OFFMUTE’

Acclaimed Filipino singer-songwriter Clara Benin is one of the pioneer talents of Sony Music Entertainment’s new Southeast Asian label “OFFMUTE.”

Other new artists in board include Indonesian alt-pop sensation Mezzaluna and Malaysian recording star Liesl-mae.

Benin made a name in the Philippine music industry for her captivating songs that blend unspoken ruminations with commitment and depth. She has gained more than 25 million streams on combined music platforms Spotify and YouTube.

The Filipina musician also frequently headlines local and international music festivals, and won multiple awards including Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year for her song “I Rose up Slowly”.

Roslyn Pineda, general Manager Sony Music Philippines, said they immediately thought of Benin when they were discussion their vision for OFFMUTE, citing that artist has the potential to leave a mark with the international audience.

“It’s great that the other markets think so too. With a Southeast Asian team supporting her, we’re thrilled that Clara’s moving vocals and introspective songwriting will reach new audiences across the region,” Pineda said.

Mezzaluna, another member of the OFFMUTE family, on the other hand, is a talented and gifted singer-songwriter based in Indonesia who comes from strong musical lineage and quickly emerged as a standout artist with incredible achievements in her own right.

With deep, soulful vocals and an intensely personal storytelling style, the 20-year-old alt-pop sensation marks her journey as a solo star capable of delivering inspiring and powerful songs with a universal reach. She will be releasing her debut single this year, which OFFMUTE will be amplifying across the region.

Malaysia’s Liesl-mae completes the record label’s wide-ranging selection of music acts.

Making waves in the Malaysian music scene with her soothing, almost-lullaby-like tunes, the recording star will now see her talent showcased across Southeast Asia through OFFMUTE.

She plans to release her own music and collaborate with other artists under the new label, as well as harness her newfound platform to advocate for mental health education and awareness.

The three said they are looking forward to work with the new record label, which offers emerging artists from across all genres a dedicated platform to pursue their own creative vision and reach audiences across Southeast Asia.

While having different background, the artists are also open to coming up with collaboration now that they have a wider audience.

“I am really excited to have a wider reach for my music. I’m also excited to travel again around Southeast Asia with OFFMUTE,” Benin said in a press conference last Friday.

Mezzaluna and Liesel-mae echoed Benin and likewise shared that they are grateful for the opportunity to share their music to more people.

“I’m definitely excited to have a wider reach and let people listen to my music. Also because I want to spread messages through my music. So I think that if I get to spread that across Southeast Asia, that would be really great,” Liesl-mae added.

Benin likewise took to social media to announce that she signed with OFFMUTE.

In her Facebook post, the Filipina musician said she considers this a “new adventure.”

“I loved being an independent artist, but I feel like it’s time for me to go on a new adventure. This is actually something I’ve been wanting and praying about for years and we finally found the right team who share the same vision as me,” she wrote.

She reiterated that she is looking forward to work with the Southeast Asian label as part of the new chapter of her career.

Embracing diversity

Shridhar Subramaniam, president Corp Strategy and Market Development Asia and Middle East at Sony Music Entertainment said that the newly-launched OFFMUTE is a “first-of-its kind label” in the region.

“OFFMUTE is a first-of-its-kind label in this part of the world, embracing the eclectic appeal and rich

diversity that Southeast Asia has to offer, empowering artists with the resources and expertise to find success in a diverse region,” Subramaniam said.

“That offering is compelling for a new generation of artists in the region and we’re excited to help these artists fulfil their potential in the years to come,” he added.

Because of this, Ariel Fung, executive vice president of Sony Music Southeast Asia expressed enthusiasm on the label’s attempt to solidify its foothold in the global music industry.

He likewise cited that the label “embraces different genres of artists with their unique culture and style, and with the potential of cross-border success.” —Rosette Adel

