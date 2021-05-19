Pia Wurtzbach has a unique advice for Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza

Unlike the usual “live in the moment” advice for Miss Universe winners, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach said she has more realistic advice for newly crowned Andrea Meza of Mexico.

During the press launch of natural hand soap Dr. Coco, Pia said her advice for Andrea is “back up your files.”

“Kasi maraming advice na ‘enjoy,’ ‘live in the moment,’ ganyan… Maraming taong magsasabi sa’yo nun, but the real advice is back up your files,” Pia said.

The former Miss Universe titleholder shared that she did not think of the importance of backing up her files or memories during her reign.

“’Cause I actually lost a lot of my pictures halfway through my reign because I didn’t backup my files and I’ll never get those pictures and memories back! So real advice, girl, invest in a nice camera, back up your files and the memories will stay forever,” she told Andrea.

Pia said she is looking forward to meeting the Mexican beauty in person. She also shared that she already talked to Andrea privately through social media exchange.

The Filipina beauty earlier congratulated Andrea in a tweet.

Andrea, a 26-year-old software engineer, was crowned as the 69th Miss Universe. She bested more than 70 other beauties from across the world.

In a video posted by Miss Universe Organization, Andrea shared that she has received overwhelming messages on her social media account.

She thanked those who supported her in her pageant journey.

“Thanks to all the people who have congratulated me and shared with me this achievement that belongs to everyone,” Andrea wrote in an Instagram post.

“Infinite thanks to all the people who have been part of my long journey and from whom I have learned to reach this special moment. Thank you for your love and support at all times, I carry you in my heart,” she added.

The MUO said Andrea will move to New York City where she will live during her reign and become a spokesperson for various causes alongside the organization.

