‘Pinoy power forever!’ Catriona Gray, Tyra Banks bless Filipinos’ Twitter timelines with exchange

American super model Tyra Banks expressed her support for Filipinos after the 69th edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray then responded to this tweet with an emoji of a crown.

Tyra expressed her support to Filipinos as a reaction to Catriona’s previous post in support of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

“Woooow this year is intense!! (astonished face emoji) Sending Rabiya all of our love! She made our country proud! (yellow heart emoji). 11 Year consecutive semi-streak Pilipinassss (Philippine flag emojis). #MissUniverse,” Catriona wrote on Monday, the coronation day of Miss Universe 2020.

The Philippines has been securing placements in Miss Universe since 2010 as representatives win crowns, become runner-ups and finish on the Top 6, Top 10 and Top 20.

The streak began with Venus Raj who placed fourth in the Miss Universe 2010.

It was continued by Shamcey Supsup in 2011 (3rd runner-up), Janine Tugonon in 2012 (1st runner-up), Ariella Arida in 2013 (3rd runner-up) and MJ Lastimosa in 2014 (Top 10).

This streak was followed by Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 who won the Miss Universe crown, Maxine Medina in 2016 (Top 6) and Rachel Peters in 2017 (Top 10).

In 2018, Catriona won the country’s fourth Miss Universe crown.

The streak was continued by Gazini Ganados in 2019 (Top 20) and Rabiya Mateo in 2020 (Top 21).

Following the recently concluded Miss Universe, Tyra tweeted:

In December 2018, Tyra was gushed over Catriona’s performance during the Miss Universe coronation night.

The following month, she also said she could not stop thinking about Catriona’s famous “lava walk.”

“I mean…Pinoy Power to the Max!!!” the former super model tweeted as a reaction.