‘Ano trip mo?’: How some beauty queens are taking Rabiya Mateo’s ‘short hair’ look

These were some of the comments of the beauty queen friends of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo after she uploaded a selfie with a short hair look.

In an Instagram post, the Ilongga beauty on Monday shared a photo of her where her long locks were replaced with a pixie cut with wispy bangs.

But in her caption, she shared that she was “just bluffing.”

Rabiya followed it up by sharing a selfie of herself with long locks on an Instagram Story and added, “Don’t worry. It’s just a wig.”

Some of Rabiya’s followers told her that the look fits her while her fellow beauty queens were more candid.

“Charotera,” Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa quipped in the comment section.

“Anong trip mo boy???” Miss Universe Philippines 2020 fourth placer Billie Hakenson wrote with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Akala ko si @lizasoberano,” wrote Miss Supranational 2013 Mutya Datul with a heart-eyed emoji.

Rabiya on Tuesday reshared an IG Story of a follower who said that the beauty queen’s look reminded her of “Money Heist” actress Úrsula Corberó who portrays the character of Tokyo.

Rabiya entered the Top 21 in the 69th edition of Miss Universe.

Fellow beauty queens MJ and Miss Universe 2012 first placer Janine Tugonon supported her live in the pageant, which was won by Andrea Meza of Mexico.