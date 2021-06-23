Why an online ad of a pain relieving oil endorsed by Andrea Brillantes is gaining traction

A video advertisement of a well-known local pain relieving oil featuring actress-vlogger Andrea Brillantes caught the local online community’s attention for how it showed a demo of using the product.

Efficascent Oil promoted its “Extreme” variant of the product on social media where the 18-year-old celebrity vlogger can be seen supposedly pouring and applying the product to help her relax.

“Doing Tiktok videos man ‘yan o online gaming, lack of sleep can be bothersome. Kaya like Andrea, have a #RelaxtremeSleep with the help of Methyl Salicylate Camphor + Menthol (Efficascent Extreme) para you can perform and play well,” a caption of its Facebook post reads.

At one point in the video ad, Andrea could be seen supposedly pouring lots of amount of oil on her palm.

A screengrab of that scene made its way to different social media platforms as Filipinos expressed disbelief and amusement at the amount of oil the endorser supposedly used.

“Yung totoo, mineral water ba ‘yan? Hahahahahha ang init n’yan. Ahahhahahahah nung nakita ko ‘to sa ad, ako ‘yung nataranta, gusto ko siya pigilan ahahahahah. Ako nga pasundot sundot lang sa ganyan eh. Hahahah,” vlogger Bern Josep Persia, also known as “BEKIMON,” commented.

A Twitter user also noticed the large amount of oil used by Andrea.

The post has earned over 14,000 likes and more than 1,400 quote tweets on the microblogging platform.

Andrea endorses several products on her social media account, being a celebrity vlogger.

One of them is the well-known menthol oil that is used for body pain management.

Efficascent Oil has been in the local market for more than 50 years now as an all-purpose liniment oil that can be used to relieve several muscle and body pains, including rheumatism, joint pains, lumbago, cramps and minor sprains and strains.

Its oil comes in “regular,” “extra strength” and the “extreme” variant.

The “extreme” variant comes in clear oil form, unlike the first two that are colored green. It was described to have “more heat intensity” than the “extra strength” product and has a lavender scent that helps with relaxation.

It is composed of menthol, camphor and methyl salicylate.

Efficascent Oil is also known to be applied in small amounts due to its strong formulation, although it varies according to the person’s needs and preference.