ANNEpagbabalik: Anne Curtis unleashes popstar persona in new endorsement

After more than one year of being out of the limelight, Anne Curtis has returned with a new endorsement of a food delivery app, where she unleashed her popstar persona.

Foodpanda released the advertisement video of Anne on Thursday, July 1.

Ya ya yayaya ya! Sasayaw na 'yANNE. 💃 Show off your moves and #HackItLikeAPro with Anne and pandapro. Tap tap tap and subscribe now! pic.twitter.com/NR3FPfcybK — foodpanda PH (@foodpandaPH) July 1, 2021

Online users likened Anne’s look and performance to other international artists.

“Mare @annecurtissmith akala ko naging endorser si dua lipa ng foodpanda anoba,” a Twitter user said in a jest.

While another online user jokingly tweeted, “Taraaaay! Kabahan ka na, Ariana Grande! HAHAHA,”

“Lisa yarn may pa rap,” a Twitter user said alluding to Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban.

Anne’s new advertisement features the food delivery app’s pandapro a monthly subscription program that allows users to receive exclusive deals like vouchers, free delivery, discounts, and others.

In another Anne’s advertisement with Foodpanda, it shows the other promos of the delivery app.

My pamilee. Celebrate Super Sundays with the family and enjoy 40% off and more on the food you love! 👨‍👩‍👦❤️ #tapmonayan #ANNEpagbabalik pic.twitter.com/aUtvb15zl3 — foodpanda PH (@foodpandaPH) July 4, 2021

Super Sundays give users a 40% discount on selected restaurants if a user booked between 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The food delivery app is also offering other promos on its app and website. — James Patrick Cruz