Tuesday Vargas stresses need for ‘concrete plan’ in gov’t response amid shifting quarantine phases

Comedian Tuesday Vargas voiced out her opposition against the re-imposition of more relaxed general community quarantine in the National Capital Region, citing the need for a concrete plan in quarantine classifications.

She made this remark in a segment of ABS-CBN’s noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

A video of which was released on YouTube on September 7 and has since gained more than 54,000 views.

During the “It’s Showtime Madlang Pi-Poll” segment, hosts usually ask for the opinion of their viewers regarding an issue. They would respond through a virtual poll.

Aside from the viewers, the celebrities present in the studio also get to vote.

For the September 7 episode, the question asked was: “Sang-ayon ka bang ilagay ulit ang Metro Manila under GCQ?”

After the voting period, Vice Ganda asked his co-hosts and the guests Soraya Ray L. Bañas or Kitkat, Wilma Doesnt and Vargas to explain their responses.

Of the three guests, only Vargas said no, citing the government’s shifting of decisions without concrete solutions.

“No naman sakin. Siguro kung mag-yeyes ako kung may mas konkretong plano. Yung hindi yung ora-oradang pabalik-balik na ECQ, MECQ, ECQ, MECQ, GCQ. Paganun-ganon tayo,” Vargas said.

“Gusto ko siguro ng mas maganda at maayos na sistema. Tapos mas maganda at mas maayos na pamamalakad at paglabas ng mga sistemang ito. Para i-deserve naman nila ‘yung buwis na binabayad,” she added.

Vice Ganda also agreed with the comedienne’s answer.

“Okay rin namang mag-yes ‘di ba, okay rin namang mag no. Pero ayusin niyo yung plano di ba? Yung san ba to papunta,” he said.

One Twitter user managed to make a snippet of Vargas’ part in the video and shared it online.

“Tuesday Vargas spitting facts,” the user wrote.

When the tweet blew up, other users praised Vargas for her honest thoughts on the government’s glaring gaps in their pandemic response. She was also lauded for using her platform.

“Tuesday Vargas, aside from being a wonderful comedian and actress, has always been well-spoken. Siya talaga yung komedyante na may substance,” one user said.

“We live in a country where comedians are significantly more sensible than the elected leaders,” another user said.

In a tweet after the show, Vargas stated that she doesn’t mean to get political with her response.

“Napaka-saya po ng guesting kanina at nakaka tuwa na na aliw namin kayo. Hindi ko po pinlano na maging pulitikal,” Vargas said.

“Subalit tinawag ako ng tanong at marapat na sagutin lang nang tama. Karapatan ko bilang mamamayan na maliwanagan. Yun lamang. Salamat pong muli sa inyo,” she added.

In a separate tweet, Vargas also pointed out that she only voiced out the same complaints of the public online.

“Hindi po ito issue ng kanan o kaliwa, ng ka-alyado ng pamahalaan o hindi. Tayo po ay nasa iisang pandemya, nasa iisang sitwasyon. Ang gusto nating lahat ay mas malinaw at konkretong plano para sa lahat. At kung kinakailangan sabihin, mauuna na po kaming nakikita nyo sa TV,” she said.

On Tuesday evening, the government made an abrupt policy shift. Palace announced that the NCR would remain under the modified enhanced community quarantine until September 15.

The scheduled granular lockdown on September 8 was also deferred for the time being.

