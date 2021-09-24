‘Stressed Drilon?’ Ces Drilon shares tips to overcome stress

Veteran broadcast journalist Ces Drilon reminded Filipinos that it is okay and valid to acknowledge various factors that cause one’s stress and take time to rest.

“Kilala akong determinado, never say die, optimistic. Lahat ng adjective na yan. Ayoko magpatalo sa stress pero narealize ko mali kasi parang desperate ako na i-deny siya,” she said in an interview on the podcast The Linya-Linya Show.

In the past years, Drilon admitted that she was in denial and always strived to make herself feel busy.

“Hanggang sa sabi ko kailangan ko na magpahinga at mag-pause. Nothing was going right. Hindi ka naman laging matapang at malakas. Hindi ka naman invincible or superwoman,” Drilon said.

“Kailangan i-acknowledge na-strestress ka kasi… you can’t just keep on going like you are a machine. [A]minin mo sa sarili mo na apektado ka para ma-address mo,” she added.

Matutong magpahinga. Hindi ka makina! 🤖 Learn how to manage stress and find true happiness in our latest episode with Ms. @cesdrilon! ✨ Listen up, yo! https://t.co/WCQqz4Zd9v#LinyaLinyaXCesDrilon#StressDrilon Get the collab shirt here: https://t.co/MiiqkUnJKP pic.twitter.com/eJmCoZUJ36 — Linya-Linya (@linyalinya) September 21, 2021

Instead of a hindrance, the former field reporter said that stress should fuel one’s productivity.

“Hindi ko ininda kasi masaya ako sa pressure at gawain. ‘Yan ang tutulak sa ‘yo na kumilos. ‘Di ka dapat nalulunod sa stress dahil ‘yan ang [n]agpapagaling sayo,” she said.

How to combat stress?

Drilon shared that her coping strategies are to pause, practice self-affirmation, and admire the beautiful surroundings.

“Paggising sa umaga, nagpapasalamat. Kapag tumitingin ako sa salamin, dapat may affirmation. Sinasabi ko: ‘You’re beautiful.’ ‘Magaling ka,’” Drilon said.

“I think minsan kung ‘di mo ma-take, kailangan mo umalis for a while. Kailangan talaga may time of the day na wala ka munang iniisip,” she added.

Another tip she suggested is to find joy in discovering new skills and hobbies while on lockdown.

“‘Yung pinasok ko kasi paggawa ng soap at formula sa scent. It is very therapeutic and meditative,” she said.

Drilon also urged the youth to register to vote in the upcoming 2022 elections.

“Kailangan maging parte ka ng pag-chart ng future ng bansa [a]t ‘di ka puwedeng absent. ‘Yung boses mo napaka-importante. More than 50% of voters are the youth; sila ang game changers,” she said.

Titled “STRESS DRILON: How to manage stress and find true happiness,” she said the wordplay (which rhymes with her first name) started in the early 2000s. It was rooted from her segment extro on TV Patrol.

Last September 19, Drilon teamed up with retail company Linya-Linya, known for their puns and illustrations that reflect the feelings of Filipinos, for a merch collaboration.

With the aim to deliver a campaign of hope, they released a limited edition Linya-Linya x Ces Drilon Shirt.

“Very timely ang shirt. Ito ang magiging uniform ng mga stressed pero fight pa rin. This is Linya-Linya’s way of acknowledging stress in a fun approach. Okay lang ma-stress. Hindi dito natatapos ang lahat,” said creative director Ali Sangalang.