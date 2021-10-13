Why some prenup photos of Ellen, Derek are gaining online buzz

Celebrity prenuptial photoshoots are usually grand or eye-catching.

Some Filipinos had different thoughts when they saw some photos of celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay on social media.

An entertainment-centered website shared some pictures of the couple’s prenup shoot taken by the Pat Dy photography team on Wednesday.

It featured Derek and Ellen in the fields with the theme “90s.”

“For the concept of the shoot, we wanted a ’90s romantic mood that represented the couple’s love,” Danel Calixto, Ellen’s manager, told Philstar.com.

“It is raw, spontaneous and fun. The shoot location is very special for the couple because this is where they went out of town with their friends for the first time. It’s an ode to the ‘first date.’ It is where it all started,” he added.

Entertainment website Cinema Bravo’s uploaded photos of the pre-nup shoot on Facebook has gained online traction with over 4,700 likes and reactions and more than 540 shares as of this writing.

Some lauded the photoshoot in the comments section.

“Lakas maka-Twilight,” wrote a Facebook user, referencing the supernatural teen series by Stephenie Meyer that was adapted as movies

“Parang pang-cover sa pocketbook,” another online user said with a smiling emoji.

However, others believed that the results could be better.

“Kaumay! ‘Di naman mukhang prenup, parang nag-model lang ng talahiban,” a Facebook user said.

“Hindi ko talaga mawari kung bakit ganyan concept ng prenup nila. Parang ang dumi nila tingnan. Anyway, iba-iba naman ng taste,” another online user wrote.

“What’s with the awkward leg positions?” a different Filipino commented.

Other photos that have not been featured include the couple inside a car and running in the fields. These can be found on the Instagram account of Team Dy.

On-location prenup photoshoots have become the trend in wedding photography. Gone are the days when a couple has to pose stiffly in photo studios and/or family houses.

With the popularity of the concept, they can commemorate their wedding and “imprint their flair” on the pictures that will be seen by their family and relatives in the future.

“These days, more couples arrange for a prenuptial shoot that is creative and unique and representative of their style and personalities,” a Singapore-based wedding website noted.