Kpop group SEVENTEEN to headline virtual show on 11.11 shopping sale

Korean group SEVENTEEN, named as the new ambassador of an e-commerce platform, will headline its virtual show for the coming shopping festival, touted as the largest in Asia, on November 11.

The 13-member boy group joined the growing family of celebrity ambassadors of Lazada and was named “Happiness Ambassadors.”

Lazada Philippines also released a television commercial with the group on October 13 on social media.

In the video, SEVENTEEN members happily danced to a new song in the tune of Flo Rida’s “Low.”

“We Adore U, #SEVENTEEN (SEVENTEEN icon)! Join our Lazada Happiness Ambassadors at the #Lazada1111BiggestOneDaySale on NOV 11! We’re bringing you happiness with up to 90% OFF, FREE SHIPPING and Lazada Bonus discounts. Get Ready to Love and add to cart!” read the post.

We Adore U, #SEVENTEEN! Join our Lazada Happiness Ambassadors at the #Lazada1111BiggestOneDaySale on NOV 11! We’re bringing you happiness with up to 90% OFF, FREE SHIPPING & Lazada Bonus discounts. Get Ready to Love & add to cart!@pledis_17 #LazadaxSEVENTEEN #LazadaPH1111 pic.twitter.com/rJo2tjqnXE — Lazada Philippines (@LazadaPH) October 13, 2021

In a statement, Raymond Yang, Chief Operating Officer of Lazada Group, hoped that SEVENTEEN’s talent and lively personalities will engage more consumers in Southeast Asia to their platform.

“It is my great delight to welcome our first-ever Lazada Happiness Ambassadors, SEVENTEEN, to the Lazada family. With their talent and lively personalities, I hope SEVENTEEN can inspire our consumers across Southeast Asia to stay bold and passionate in experimenting new ideas, and to continue pursuing goals and dreams with the trust that challenges along the way can be overcome,” Yang said.

SEVENTEEN will perform at the annual star-studded virtual concert called “11.11 Super Show” on November 10.

They will perform their hit songs such as “Left and Right” and “Ready to Love.”

Their fans called Carats cheered for their favorite group’s collaboration with the e-commerce platform online.

Filipino Carats expressed their excitement on Lazada’s post.

Some fan accounts, on the other hand, shared edited versions of SEVENTEEN’s TV advertisement.

No one asked. But LAZADA’s jingle goes perfectly to Anyone Choreo.pic.twitter.com/FzLMAMcajj — 𝒆𝒎 ; 𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒂𝒄𝒄𝒂 ❤️‍🔥 (@emminghao) October 13, 2021

Others quipped that they wish to “add to cart” the members themselves.

Add to cart na po siya 🥰🛒 pic.twitter.com/PRqKqUhrPO — ceci 👒 (@kwanniescart) October 13, 2021

Add to cart payo po sa mga ambassadors🥰😚 pic.twitter.com/HmtPGq1634 — 🍓Rui_뿌잉뿌잉 ⨟ 정한 ➐ (@HanSeokShi) October 13, 2021

SEVENTEEN debuted in 2015 under Pledis Entertainment.

They earned their first no. 1 at the US-based Billboard charts under the Top Album Sales category last July 3 with their mini album “Your Choice.”

They will release their next album called “Attacca” on October 22.

Aside from SEVENTEEN, Lazada’s Super Show will also feature other talented performers from the region.

This includes Agnez Mo, Tiara Andini, Via Vallen from Indonesia; Nora Danish and Dayang Nurfaizah from Malaysia; Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo, and Maine Mendoza from the Philippines; Wang Lei, Jasper Lai and Chief Discount Officer Royce Lee from Singapore; Bright Vachirawit – Win Metawin, Billkin Putthipong – PP Krit and JJ Kritsanaphum from Thailand; and Tran Thanh and Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc from Vietnam.

Filipino Carats can watch SEVENTEEN’s performance through Lazada’s in-app livestream channel LazLive.

They can also stream the concert on GMA Network and the e-commerce platform’s social media pages.

The 11.11 or the Singles Day shopping festival started out as an anti-Valentine’s Day celebration for students in China in 1993.

It then developed to become a much-anticipated event during holidays across Asia.

