‘Muntik maging draw’: Pia Wurtzbach throws back to 2015 Miss Universe blooper

Pia Wurtzbach recalled in jest the previous blooper during her 2015 Miss Universe coronation when she shared behind-the-scene photos of the Miss South Africa pageant she attended with Catriona Gray.

On Instagram Stories on October 19, Wurtzbach shared a photo of herself and captioned it with: “Kung ako naman, two losses, two wins. Yung isang win muntik pa maging draw (laughing emoji).”

This caption was in comparison to her description on Gray, Miss Universe 2018, and Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020, both of whom shared a photo in another post.

Wurtzbach described them as “at the top” of the beauty pageant game.

“If beauty queens had rankings they would be at the top!” she said.

Wurtzbach also likened it to rankings in boxing matches.

“Kasi if you think about it, kung parang boxing ito, sila yung may pinakamataas na panalo. (crown emoji),” she said.

“Destined for the Universe (Crown emoji),” she added.

In December 2015, Miss Universe host Steve Harvey misread the card that contained the names of the winners.

He declared Colombia’s Ariadna Gutierrez Arevalo as Miss Universe 2015.

Arevalo was already wearing the crown and enjoying her moment of glory when Harvey suddenly announced he made a mistake.

The sought-after crown was later removed from her and placed on Wurtzbach’s head.

Harvey then declared her as that year’s titleholder. Arevalo was the first runner-up.

While all is forgiven with Harvey, Wurtzbach and Arevalo by now, the gaffe itself had since become part of popular culture and online reactions among Filipinos.

A fan who saw her Instagram Stories caught Wurtzbach’s witty remark about the now-popular beauty pageant blooper.

The user expressed his amusement on Twitter.

“Tawang tawa ako sa ‘muntik na maging draw” (laugh emoji) but for me you’re the one of the best Miss Universe. I LOVE YOU QUEEN PIA!” the user wrote.

Wurtzbach herself noticed this.

She quote-retweeted his post on October 19 and thanked him for his continuous support.

“Sa true lang tayo, Mars!!! Hahaha Salamat!! Appreciate you,” Wurtzbach said to him.

Tawang tawa ako sa “muntik na maging draw” 😂 but for me you’re the one of the best Miss Universe. I LOVE YOU QUEEN PIA! 👑❤️@PiaWurtzbach pic.twitter.com/Pkfa8OlTts — ROMAR💕 (@romarcutie21) October 19, 2021

Wurtzbach joined Gray and Meza as among the invited guests at the recently concluded Miss South Africa 2021 competition on October 16.

The former beauty queen was tapped as one of the judges of the event.

Gray, meanwhile, was among the hosts with Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.

The crowned Miss South Africa is Lalela Mswane.